Care workers not guilty of killing teenage boy

Risco Batten

(CNS): In an emotional moment in Grand Court on Thursday, Micheal Stewart (65) and Larry Levers (47) were acquitted of the manslaughter of 14-year-old Risco Batten, who drowned while on a fishing trip in 2015 while the men were carers at the Bonoventure Boys Home. It took a jury less than three hours to clear both men and the crown also dropped a related neglect and child cruelty allegation against them. The judge said it was a “deeply sad case” and he was not going to comment on the evidence.

But it was increasingly apparent from the beginning of the trial and the crown’s own witnesses that the prosecution against the men was deeply flawed.

Check back to CNS Friday for a full review of the case, the claims made by witnesses and what appeared to be a concerted effort by the CAYS Foundation, which runs the home, to blame these men for a tragedy that may have been avoided with better policy procedures.