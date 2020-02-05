Car stolen from Spotts Beach

A similar vehicle to the Gold KIA Sportage that was stolen

(CNS): A gold 2018 KIA Sportage, registration number 181-756, was stolen from the parking lot at Spotts Beach on Monday, just days after a number of valuable items belonging to tourists were stolen from a car in the same place. In this case, police said the car went missing between 2:00pm and 4:00pm on 3 February from the popular beach area just off Shamrock Road. Police said a bag containing personal belongings, electronics and documents was also stolen from the beach.

CNS has contact the RCIPS but they have not yet confirmed that the victims were visitors or, given the two thefts at the same location, whether or not this has led to an increase in patrols there.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the stolen car is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or call 911. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.