Car smashes into wall in Pease Bay

Pease Bay crash, 17 February 2020

(CNS): A driver had a lucky escape Monday afternoon after the silver Honda Accord he was driving east on Bodden Town Road smashed into a wall. Police said the single-vehicle crash happened just before 4:00pm on 17 February in the Pease Bay area. Emergency services were called and he was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital where, despite the state of the car, he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and discharged. The RCIPS said the incident is now under investigation.