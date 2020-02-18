Car smashes into wall in Pease Bay

| 18/02/2020 | 16 Comments
Pease Bay crash, 17 February 2020

(CNS): A driver had a lucky escape Monday afternoon after the silver Honda Accord he was driving east on Bodden Town Road smashed into a wall. Police said the single-vehicle crash happened just before 4:00pm on 17 February in the Pease Bay area. Emergency services were called and he was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital where, despite the state of the car, he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and discharged. The RCIPS said the incident is now under investigation.

Comments (16)

  1. Joanne says:
    18/02/2020 at 6:25 pm

    A female driver was speeding heading West, lost control and a severely impact to our fence occurred around 4.15 pm. She was in bad shape.
    There are so many fences bashed in that it is easy to be confused. This picture is right but not the story here.

  2. Anonymous says:
    18/02/2020 at 1:59 pm

    Pass that stretch of road daily and routinely get passed by cars going well above the posted max of 50mph.. corner? no difference…. car coming towards us? no difference ….. car exiting Midland Acres? no difference …. 9 cars ahead of me? no difference: in their minds, it’s a perfect opportunity to overtake as if the mission is simply to get ahead of me.. regardless of the consequences!

    9
  3. Anonymous says:
    18/02/2020 at 1:55 pm

    For the love of Country can we please introduce points system for insurance purposes. My gosh, reckless acts like the accident above should have consequences. Happy to learn no serious injuries occurred.

    7
  4. Malfunctioning Operator says:
    18/02/2020 at 1:46 pm

    One word, Honda.

    12
    3
  5. Anonymous says:
    18/02/2020 at 1:46 pm

    the only people who were lucky…were the other innocent road users who not involved.

    23
  6. Anonymous says:
    18/02/2020 at 12:49 pm

    Speeding like a demented idiot for a car to fold up like that. Another fool heading for an early grave! Thank God no other vehicle was involved or it would have been a different story. When will these boy racers ever learn.

    28
  7. Anonymous says:
    18/02/2020 at 12:37 pm

    Mexico will pay to repair it!

    7
    1
