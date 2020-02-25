Bush heading to London to discuss ‘the incident’

Speaker McKeeva Bush with Premier Alden McLaughlin and Governor Martyn Roper and Minister Roy McTaggart (behind)

(CNS): The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly is flying to London on Wednesday, where he will meet up with Premier Alden McLaughlin to discuss the statement he issued on Monday about his alleged assault of a woman, in which he admitted that he had significant physical and mental health problems. They will also discuss how he is dealing with those problems and “the actions that need to be taken as a consequence of the incident itself”, according to a release from the premier’s office.

McLaughlin said he recognised that “the incident”, which occurred just after midnight on Saturday morning “will have consequences”.

Whether or not those consequences include Bush’s resignation as speaker is yet to be seen, although a statement by MLA Ezzard Miller and a release by the opposition today both called for this outcome. Miller, Opposition Leader Arden McLean and the premier all referenced the speaker’s acknowledgment of his physical and mental health issues.

“I appreciate the candour of the speaker’s statement and his recognition that he has problems with which he needs to deal,” McLaughlin stated. “Therefore, the most important immediate issue is for the speaker to seek the treatment that he references in his statement. I and all in my government will do all we can to help in his efforts to access appropriate professional help at this time.”

Adding to MLA Ezzard Miller’s call for the removal of Bush as speaker if he does not resign, McLean said that the “incident leaves a very public stain on our Legislative Assembly”.

He said that if Bush does not voluntarily “stand aside to seek the professional help he clearly needs, a decision must now be taken by the Unity Government, of which he is a member”.

Speaking on behalf of himself, Anthony Eden, Alva Suckoo, Christopher Saunders and Bernie Bush, McLean said, “Whilst we note Mr Bush’s apologies for his actions, it is clear that he is not dealing with the challenges of his grief and use of alcohol. However, what Mr Bush fails to note in his public statement, is the very privileged and public role that he occupies as speaker of the House.”

Because a two thirds majority is needed for the removal of the speaker, McLean contacted Premier Alden McLaughlin on Monday, 24 February “to discuss this issue and the way forward”, he said.

All of the statements issued today expressed sympathy for the victim. The premier noted his “deep regret and that of the government at this most unfortunate incident and to extend our support to the lady that has suffered injury and distress as a result. She deserves our support. I want her to know that everyone in the government wishes her a speedy recovery.”

Referring to the hashtag #sheisupported, which is now being used on social media to support the victim, McLean said, “Rightly, the court of public opinion recognises the seriousness of his actions, especially as it resulted in a woman being injured in the line of work… Women face enough challenges in the workplace: gender bias, unequal pay and inadequate benefits, without having to contend with violence and/or abuse.”

In a very brief statement from his office, Governor Martyn Roper said he was “greatly concerned by any allegations of assault especially when these relate to violence against women”. But like McLean and McLaughlin, he did not comment further, since the incident is now under investigation by the RCIPS.

“I have every confidence that they will deal with it in accordance with the law, which applies to everyone equally,” Roper said. Similarly, the premier said he had confidence in the RCIPS to carry out the investigation “thoroughly and effectively”.

McLean went further, saying, “The seriousness of this incident means it may very well progress into a criminal matter and the public must be cognisant that the vast majority of registered voters are potential jurors.” But he said that “in the interest of fairness and natural justice, our actions as legislators must not be seen to impede, prejudice or influence a criminal investigation that may result in a matter before the courts”.

He added, “We must all continue to support the victim in the matter and leave judgment and atonement for Mr Bush in the hands of his family, the electorate and the justice system.”

