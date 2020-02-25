Bush heading to London to discuss ‘the incident’
(CNS): The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly is flying to London on Wednesday, where he will meet up with Premier Alden McLaughlin to discuss the statement he issued on Monday about his alleged assault of a woman, in which he admitted that he had significant physical and mental health problems. They will also discuss how he is dealing with those problems and “the actions that need to be taken as a consequence of the incident itself”, according to a release from the premier’s office.
McLaughlin said he recognised that “the incident”, which occurred just after midnight on Saturday morning “will have consequences”.
Whether or not those consequences include Bush’s resignation as speaker is yet to be seen, although a statement by MLA Ezzard Miller and a release by the opposition today both called for this outcome. Miller, Opposition Leader Arden McLean and the premier all referenced the speaker’s acknowledgment of his physical and mental health issues.
“I appreciate the candour of the speaker’s statement and his recognition that he has problems with which he needs to deal,” McLaughlin stated. “Therefore, the most important immediate issue is for the speaker to seek the treatment that he references in his statement. I and all in my government will do all we can to help in his efforts to access appropriate professional help at this time.”
Adding to MLA Ezzard Miller’s call for the removal of Bush as speaker if he does not resign, McLean said that the “incident leaves a very public stain on our Legislative Assembly”.
He said that if Bush does not voluntarily “stand aside to seek the professional help he clearly needs, a decision must now be taken by the Unity Government, of which he is a member”.
Speaking on behalf of himself, Anthony Eden, Alva Suckoo, Christopher Saunders and Bernie Bush, McLean said, “Whilst we note Mr Bush’s apologies for his actions, it is clear that he is not dealing with the challenges of his grief and use of alcohol. However, what Mr Bush fails to note in his public statement, is the very privileged and public role that he occupies as speaker of the House.”
Because a two thirds majority is needed for the removal of the speaker, McLean contacted Premier Alden McLaughlin on Monday, 24 February “to discuss this issue and the way forward”, he said.
All of the statements issued today expressed sympathy for the victim. The premier noted his “deep regret and that of the government at this most unfortunate incident and to extend our support to the lady that has suffered injury and distress as a result. She deserves our support. I want her to know that everyone in the government wishes her a speedy recovery.”
Referring to the hashtag #sheisupported, which is now being used on social media to support the victim, McLean said, “Rightly, the court of public opinion recognises the seriousness of his actions, especially as it resulted in a woman being injured in the line of work… Women face enough challenges in the workplace: gender bias, unequal pay and inadequate benefits, without having to contend with violence and/or abuse.”
In a very brief statement from his office, Governor Martyn Roper said he was “greatly concerned by any allegations of assault especially when these relate to violence against women”. But like McLean and McLaughlin, he did not comment further, since the incident is now under investigation by the RCIPS.
“I have every confidence that they will deal with it in accordance with the law, which applies to everyone equally,” Roper said. Similarly, the premier said he had confidence in the RCIPS to carry out the investigation “thoroughly and effectively”.
McLean went further, saying, “The seriousness of this incident means it may very well progress into a criminal matter and the public must be cognisant that the vast majority of registered voters are potential jurors.” But he said that “in the interest of fairness and natural justice, our actions as legislators must not be seen to impede, prejudice or influence a criminal investigation that may result in a matter before the courts”.
He added, “We must all continue to support the victim in the matter and leave judgment and atonement for Mr Bush in the hands of his family, the electorate and the justice system.”
See all relevant statements in the CNS Library
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Disgraceful who is the Superintendent in charge of this fiasco, why wasn’t he stopped from leaving
They are all insulting our intelligence.
The elected government members are either compromised, cautious, cowards or afraid to speak clearly on the issue just in case they need support from Mr. Bush in 2021.
However, it should not be difficult to say they condemn boorish behavior. WRONG IS WRONG the actions and behaviors are unacceptable and reprehensible…it’s that simple.
Why is no elected member prepared to call this exactly what it is and condemn the BS particularly after the apology? Why is difficult to take immediate steps to sanction the behavior and clearly set the standards of what we should expect from our leaders?
Could it be because every currently elected member especially the current Cabinet members think they’ll need Mr. Bush and potentially the 2-3 seats he could potentially command in order strike a deal with him in 2021 to form the next coalition government?
The Premier’s statement which represents the collective position of each member of the government of National Unity is another example of “CAYMAN POLITRICKS” and speaks directly to their acceptance of the behavior. There must be one standard of accountability applicable to all persons including all politicians and public officials in the Cayman Islands.
I understand that the process must include an investigation and persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, there is now confirmation and an apology from the Speaker in the public domain. Our leaders need to demonstrate loyalty to what is in the best interests of Cayman not their political party or personal ambitions.
Instead of excuses it should not be difficult for our Premier, Cabinet members and all other elected leaders to do the right thing.
#STAYWOKE🇰🇾
Johann Moxam
21st century in Cayman and someone has to fly to England for a conversation!!
Shouldn’t be RCIPS “dealing” with him?
There should be an official protocol on what to do in such cases. Mr.Bush is a grownup to be called on the carpet by his “boss”.
Should a person who suddenly blackouts, looses memory and gets disoriented be allowed to fly on his own as far as London?
And we are paying for it, First Class no doubt.
This is a bloody joke right? Alden, Roper and McLean insulting the people’s intelligence yet again. Why are we wasting money for this sick individual to travel to the UK, why cant Roper, Alden make the right decision for a change and show some respect to the people of these Islands. The whole lot of you need to realise that you are not the Lords of the Manor, bur merely the servants. You need to start familiarising yourselves to you new role, moving forward. We will no longer be dictated to and will hold each elected member accountable for his or her actions.
There are no pay phones at public beach anymore.
Hopefully the UK Cabinet Office’s Honours Forfeiture Committee will review this matter as it progresses. The Governor as Queen’s representative would have an obligation to bring this to their attention. An “OBE” would normally be stripped with any criminal conviction over 3 years sentence. Not sure if that also applies to Cayman Justice of the Peace credentials, or fake Jamaican Doctorates, but one can dream! Harvey Weinstein’s CBE is on the pending cancellation list right now.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Honours_Forfeiture_Committee
And because of his dreadful behavior, the rumor is Mary Lawrence will be returning as Speaker for the rest of this parliament.
She might be a little confused sometimes on the rulings and precedents but she is an honourable lady. Take your pick her or Bernie. I pick Ms. Mary over him.
Ms. Lawrence opposes the Cruise Berthing Facility. So I don’t know if she will garner the full support of the house.
Beat a barmaid, get a luxury holiday. This shows the disregard these guys have for the way in which they spend our money.
It’s not like Mac can do any other work while he’s there. Given what’s happened there is no way he should be attending any meetings or functions and representing the Cayman Islands.
So it’s flights, hotel, taxis, food, booze (shopping, gambling…) for a 15 minute meeting with a man he shares an office with here in Cayman.
You can’t make this sh*t up.
FCO called him, not Alden
Couldn’t the governor have dealt with him here. I thought in situations like this the Gov., would represent FCO. Would’nt cost us anything extra.
Can the organisers behind the ‘Stop the Port’ referendum, please divert all their energies to the ‘Stop the Bush’ referendum.
Stop the cruise ship on its way to Cayman from Jamaica with a person who might have been exposed to the coronavirus?
A good point. The interesting think here is that the Cayman people rallied and stood firm on an extremely important matter. I cannot remember that being done before.
That is a sign of the times. The people want good governance. People should feel free to express their opinions and not remain anonymous and in the background.
WTAF is wrong with the telephone????
Every organization on this island that provides support to victims of violence and sexual assault must publicly disapprove of the way that this matter is being handled.
Every women’s support group on this island must publicly disapprove of the way that this matter is being handled.
Every professional women’s organization on this island must publicly disapprove of the way that this matter is being handled.
Every professional organization on this island must publicly disapprove of the way that this matter is being handled.
The bar associations must publicly disapprove of the way that this matter is being handled.
The churches must publicly disapprove of the way that this matter is being handled.
Where is the public condemnation from professional organizations in this #metoo era???
The cynic in me feels this is more a case of Mac flying over to front Alden up and say something along the lines of, ‘Get me out of this **** or it’s going to be your arse on the line next!’ Does anyone really believe after this that he got the Speaker’s job because he was the best man for the job? There are some very nasty political undercurrents here.
Very funny. Running away so that the country will stop asking for his resignation. You did the deed, many saw you, now you are running away like a little girl. Shame on you and on all of those that are protecting your sorry butt.
4:30 pm….. Please don’t bad-mouth little girls.
You’re kidding! Fly to London???? Why? This is ridiculous.
-Make a phone call. It’s a lot cheaper.
-I guess you aren’t considered a flight risk if government pays for the literal flight.
-Is Alden a king who requires in-person groveling?
-Why hasn’t he been charged?
So when is the Premier returning? I do t understand why he has to be summons to the U.K. Could’nt the Premier Skype him? Is he paying his own airfare? They both have no shame- birds of a feather!!
More of a fight risk than a flight risk.
I for one hope this little London excursion of his will be put on his own credit card and not the public’s
Thought I understand in his impaired state he might just out of habit reach for the one that is most familiar…
Take that as you may
4:23:pm; Surely you jest. Or are you mentally impaired?
I’m assuming this is by BA so it’s rather surprising that the airline is prepared to accept him as a passenger in these circumstances. They have a duty of care to the other people on the aircraft to ensure that nobody is allowed to board who might be a potential threat to their safety. As a former pilot I’ll tell you one thing – he wouldn’t set foot on any aircraft I was in command of.
Exact,y, suppose he tries to get in the cockpit in his mental state. Will he have armed guard?
I stand corrected on this because I’d read the timeline in the story wrong. He apparently flew out on CAL and connected through MIA to LHR. Hopefully, he’s on AA because they have both Sky Marshals and FFDOs.
BA direct flight doesn’t run on Wednesdays. He’ll be connecting via MIA with lots of options. Extra expensive for us. Particularly, if he follows his ole Colombian/TCI buddy’s lead and pulls a Mike Misick and diverts southward to Rio de Janeiro. From Brasil it took Interpol two or three years to extracate him back to face the Special Investigation and Prosecution Team (SIPT) trial which is still ongoing amidst “credible death threats”.
Quite right and my original comment about the BA flights was wrong. But how did he satisfy this condition when passing through CBP in Miami, ‘Does this traveller have a physical or mental affliction which could pose a threat to their environment.’ He’s admitted that he does, his status as an MLA doesn’t give him immunity from the entry requirements so what did he tell them? I’m not making any assumptions here but lying to CBP is a Federal offence.
Getting him out of the country already????…. (kidding mostly)
In all seriousness this is actually a rare BDE (look it up boomers) move that Alden is making
Summoning his little lapdog across the Atlantic to inevitably end up issuing some mealy mouthed “accidents happen… who am I to judge… this won’t happen again” joint release
Still rather amusing
I didn’t have to look it up.. I know it means Big Dumb Esshole.
Ok, I hope on his own expense, I have money on it Not!
So Big Mac will get the below
business class $3,500 minimum
Conrad Hotel (5 star) $800 per night
Driver (yes the Premier has a personal driver on call 24 hrs) Big Mac will have use
Breakfast, lunch dinner $400per day
Alcohol of course $300 per day
Big Mac is there for 4days, they could have just had a Skype call or the deputy Premier could have addressed the issue!
I am not surprised that we haven’t heard from any of the Premiers minions as they don’t have any b@lls to speak for themselves.
The real unfortunate thing is come the election we would have forgotten about this and they’ll be voted in again!
I also hope the other partners in the bar with Big Mac and son get rid of them ASAP!
And what other MLA’s are over there that we are paying the bill for? Haven’t heard a peep.
Kenneth.
London…with continuing service to a non-extradition country.
We can only hope – anonymous at 4:16
I hear they have great casinos in Kabul.
Maybe, but the RPGs hitting the hotel walls in the night are a real bummer!
Good Lord. He should be under arrest, without any of his passports!!! He is a central suspect/person of interest in a criminal matter!
Why are the police allowing an accused criminal to leave the jurisdiction? Why are we spending money on his flights and hotel?
Ummm, the law does not apply to him. He still has not been arrested. He still has his passports. He is still free to travel at our expense. He is still forever honorable.
Governor? Seriously? This is blatant bullshit!
Forever Honorable?? Makes me want to spit!
Back of a cargo plane I hope
Time for McKeexit….
Someone had better warn the flight attendants. 😱😱😱🙁
The captain should not allow him on board.
Wonder if he is a bush pilot.
“We apologise for the inconvenience passengers but in order to keep our ‘distinguished guest’ from acting the fool and assaulting someone, alcohol will not be served on this flight”
They can keep him! We dont want him back. Nasty piece of work.
They can keep the Premier too , wouldn’t offer a British crown for the both of them.