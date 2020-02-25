Boy stabbed in fight at Camana Bay

(CNS): A juvenile male received a stab wound to the leg during a fight with other boys in Camana Bay Saturday night. The RCIPS said that two other juvenile males were arrested in connection to the incident and have since been bailed pending further investigation. Police said that just after 8pm on 22 February, they and other emergency services were dispatched to Market Street in response to a report about the fight.

When they got to the scene, only the victim was there. He was transported to hospital by the ambulance, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and later released. However the two boys were later arrested.

Police are seeking the assistance of the public to gather information on this incident. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.