List of issues lands Bible school ‘weak’ grade

Calvary Baptist Church

(CNS): Government school inspectors have graded the Calvary Baptist Christian Academy as ‘weak’ after they assessed the relatively new private church-linked school for the first time in January. Inspectors said in the recently published report that there were serious weaknesses in students’ attainment in all core subjects and progress in science. The school uses a Bible-based workbook system designed for home schooling, which raised serious concerns for inspectors from the Office of Education Standards.

The school has 76 students enrolled from nursery to high school grades, who are supervised rather than taught directly as they work their way through the Accelerated Christian Education curriculum from Grades 1 through 12. The curriculum is delivered through a series of workbooks and texts, called Packets of Accelerated Christian Education (PACEs), for each subject.

Students are expected to progress through the materials at their own pace and complete self-tests. They then take a PACE test, which is graded by a teacher, before they move to the next level. As a result, the school has only five teachers, not all of whom the inspectors found to be qualified, and nine support staff. There is no library, no science labs and the children do not work together.

Although inspectors found that the children were well behaved as a result of a ‘rewards and consequences’ system, and the school had effective links with parents, there appeared to be little else in the report to commend the school.

The inspectors judged attainment in English in both the elementary and higher phases and in mathematics and science across all phases of the school as ‘weak’. Progress in mathematics at Kindergarten and in science across all phases was ‘weak’, as was the teaching because class teachers were not using assessment to check students’ understanding or intervene when students had misconceptions.

Students’ learning was ‘weak’, as they had too few opportunities to work collaboratively to develop their problem solving, teamwork and critical thinking skills and the curriculum is not broad or balanced because of the lack of planned approaches to lessons beyond the PACE booklets.

Inspectors made a long list of recommendations for the school, which according to its website appears to be preparing its students for a life in service to the church rather than college or a career. The inspectors will return in six months to measure what, if any, progress the school has made.