Woman discharged on NAU fraud conviction

(CNS): A 66-year-old woman walked away from court without a conviction Thursday, despite having admitted a fraud related charge after she failed to declare she owned a house worth around $290,000 while claiming money from the Needs Assessment Unit. Hermine Stoney had claimed poor relief for a seven year period, receiving just under $30,000. But she was given an absolute discharge by the court as a result of the circumstances of the case.

Justice Marlene Carter said that the custody threshold had not been reached and because Stoney is in poor health, she would not be able to serve a community based sentence. With no previous convictions and considering the particular facts of the case, the judge found that justice would not be served by imposing any further punishment on Stoney.

Following her arrest, Stoney told investigators that she did not consider the family home to belong to her. Even though it was in her name she said she had ring fenced the property for her son, her only child, whom she raised alone. When she sold the property, the bulk of the proceeds went to him to cover the cost of his overseas studies in law.

Stoney had gone to the NAU when she lost her job in 2007. She then suffered a series of strokes that impacted her memory, the court heard, as well as her ability to read, write and speak. When she underwent a review by the NAU in 2014, she did not mention the house or its sale but the court heard she was suffering severe memory impairment at that time and was assisted by the unit’s social workers.

By the time the unit became aware of the undeclared asset and she was arrested, the money from the sale of the house had gone back to the bank to clear debts and the rest was passed on to her son. She did, however, admit spending a small portion of the money on food and essentials.

Since her arrest in 2017, Stoney has been barred by the Department of Children and Family Services from claiming anything from them. Other than paying for her prescription medications, she has not received any support. But with the cash long gone, the court heard that for the past few years she has been essentially destitute and has relied entirely on the help of friends and family.

Her attorney, Alex Davis, told the court that since she had been charged she has “sofa surfed” from month to month, depending on the kindness of those willing to give her a roof over her head and offer her food.

Given all of the circumstances and the fact that Stoney still has no fixed abode in Cayman, she has only one option remaining, which is to move to the United States to live with her sister. The judge, therefore, opted not to record a conviction.

She told Stoney that she was being given an absolute discharge as the court believed she had made a terrible mistake that she was unlikely to repeat. Justice Carter advised her to now do what she could to take care of herself.