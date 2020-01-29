Water cut as authority checks damage

(CNS) UPDATED: Water Authority customers are urged to keep checking social media and its website as water service resumes to various parts of the island. Checks have been made to pipes in George Town, parts of Bodden Town East End and North Side where water has now been restored. Customers can open their shut-off valve but are advised to monitor meters to ensure there are no leaks on their pipes.

The Water Authority made the decision to cut off the water supply across Grand Cayman as it goes through a full system check owing to a number of damaged pipes and there is no need for people to report outages onto them now, only leaks.

In the immediate wake of Tuesday’s 7.7 M earthquake, officials had said there were no plans to shut off the water. But later in the day, following a second quake around 5pm, a surge in demand and reports of several leaks, the WA made a decision to shut the system down.

A spokesperson told CNS at around 7pm that the water was off everywhere but could not say for how long. However, the authority will issue updates as water was returned to each area. Customers are requested to close their shut-off valves to assist with this process.

The spokesperson stated that customers will be updated on the progress via the Water Authority website and its Facebook page.

Meanwhile, CNS was unable to reach anyone at Cayman Water, the private company which supplies West Bay, but a recorded announcement on the phone system said there were no outages. There was no information on its website or social media pages. However, CNS understands that residents in the district were reporting problems with supply.