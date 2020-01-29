Water Authority worked like ‘Trojans’

Water Authority staff worked ‘like Trojans’

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin commended Water Authority staff for working “like Trojans” through the night after Tuesday’s earthquake. He denied that there was any confusion arising from the authority’s actions, maintaining that the confusion was due to misinformation on social media. He said he was in close contact with the director and, in the aftermath of the quake, she had no plans to turn off the water island-wide but a notice was issued to confirm that those who were about to be cut off for non-payment would not lose supply.

He said the situation changed when the authority began losing pressure at the actual plant and it became apparent there were a significant number of leaks. A decision was then made to turn off the supply and check the system area by area.

The authority worked all through the night, checking and repairing the entire systems until most people had their water back. WA officials said Wednesday that their water production plants are operational and the reservoirs are intact in both Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac.

By noon Wednesday, most customers’ water service had been restored, with some exceptions, mostly in George Town. Cricket Square has been isolated for further assessment as there are a number of sinkholes in that area. South Church Street, Windsor Park, parts of the Fairbanks Road and Academy Way area, Walkers Road, South of Keturah Street and some parts of South Sound are also without water due to sinkholes and damaged pipes.

“We are working to restore service in these areas as soon as possible. Our crews are continuing to assess the situation in each of the areas, and are working to identify the leaks, so that repairs can be made and service restored. There will continue to be interruptions in service for each of these areas, once activated, as damage assessments are being carried out.



“Customers can continue to get updates via our website and social media pages We thank you for your patience and understanding,” the authority stated.

Officials also advised that customers should monitor movement of their meter to ensure there are no leaks. Should there be more aftershocks, further disruptions may be possible, the authority warned.

Meanwhile, people are being asked to report sinkholes. Government is already aware of those posted below and Hazard Management Cayman Islands is currently in the process of mapping each one.