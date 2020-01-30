Warnings over rapid rise of coronavirus

(CNS): The World Health Organization’s Emergency Committee on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is meeting today, Thursday, after which it may declare a global health emergency, given the rapid spread of the virus. As well as spreading across every region of China, infections have been recorded in at least 15 other countries. Public health officials here in Cayman are urging people to be on alert, as air travellers are clearly spreading the respiratory illness. Meanwhile, 6,000 people on board a cruise ship in Italy were prevented from getting off because one Chinese passenger had flu-like symptoms, sparking fears that she had the coronavirus.

The international death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak is now at 170, and several countries have now implemented quarantine plans. In China, where the virus originated, health authorities said there were 7,711 confirmed cases as of 29 January.

“In the last few days the progress of the virus, especially in some countries, especially human-to-human transmission, worries us,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday.

Public health officials here urged residents to “be in the know” about the novel coronavirus when travelling abroad and to practice general infection control measures. Travellers coming to the Caribbean from an affected country can expect to undergo entrance screening. Officials said the health service has the capability to manage any imported cases of the virus and will activate national contingency plans as needed.

Surveillance has already been enhanced at all borders within the Cayman Islands, public health officials said, as they warned arriving passengers to seek medical attention and to share their travel history with healthcare providers if they have symptoms suggestive of respiratory illness. Common symptoms of the 2019-nCoV infection are respiratory, such as shortness of breath and coughing, along with ‘flu-like’ symptoms and fever.

It is not clear yet if Cayman is screening cruise passengers.

In Italy, at the port city of Civitavecchia, passengers aboard the cruise ship, which belongs to one of Carnival’s subsidiaries, were prevented from disembarking by local authorities due to fears that two Chinese passengers, the woman with flu-like symptoms and her husband, could be carrying the coronavirus. However, preliminary tests suggested they were not.