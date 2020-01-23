Visitor numbers reach historic highs

Passengers in the departure lounge at the Owen Roberts International Airport

(CNS): The Cayman Islands welcomed 502,739 overnight guests last year, breaking the half a million milestone for the first time, making this an historic high for the sector. According to the Department of Tourism, the year’s total figure was an 8.6% increase on 2018, almost 40,000 more visitors and the tenth consecutive year of growth for stay-over tourism. Meanwhile, despite government’s claim of potential cruise decline without berthing facilities, passenger numbers fell only slightly from 2018 arrivals, which was a record breaking year for cruise tourism, making 2019 the second best year at the port in a decade.

Ending the decade with record-breaking overnight arrivals was due to a combination of airlift, increased room stock and successful marketing, officials said.

A key driver of the growth, however, is not without its controversies as the increase in home-share options marketed through online platforms such as Airbnb has helped tourism growth but also fuelled inflation and added to the chronic problems relating to affordable rental accommodation for Cayman’s transient workforce.

Nevertheless, the increase in available rooms has allowed tourism businesses to benefit, and Tourism Director Rosa Harris said it had helped bring more Caymanians into the sector.

“It is a great sense of accomplishment that the Department of Tourism is able to help the general public understand that tourism involves everyone,” she said.”We remain committed to embracing travel trends early and ensuring that the Cayman Islands stay ahead of the curve when it comes to giving our visitors the idyllic dream sun, sand and sea vacation.”

Airlift, too, has been critical to the growth. Although Cayman Airways has struggled to maintain its schedule, with two brand new Max 8 aircraft on the ground for the best part of the year, the national flag carrier and other airlines have kept the people coming.

Harris said the DoT team had put significant effort into developing strong aviation partnership to bring the guests. “This ever-increasing ease in accessibility for our visitors, paired with the exceptional Caymankind service and experience unique to our country, enable us to grow the business and set visitation records,” she added.

During 2019 a number of new airlines began flying here, new gateways opened up and existing partners added flights. The United States remains the most important country for the bulk of visitors, which increased by over 33,000 guests in 2019. But visitor numbers from Canada and the United Kingdom also grew, resulting in the historic figures.

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said it had been government’s intention to improve the lives of Caymanian by providing opportunities in the tourism sector.

“We know that tourism provides many opportunities — from entrepreneurship to sharing of our culture — that empower our people to thrive professionally and personally. This has been our focus for the past five years and will continue to be a top priority for us going forward,” he said. He claimed the ministry had challenged the DoT and stakeholders to reach new markets and create growth in tourism.

“The numbers speak for themselves — over 502,000 people chose our home, a humble three island trio with so much to offer — to make their dreams a reality by coming to the Cayman Islands. The Department of Tourism rose to that challenge through a variety of tactical and creative means, and we all should be proud of this amazing outcome.”

Kirkconnell said tourism is a powerful business and economic driver. “We are responsible to the people of the Cayman Islands to ensure that we are laser focused in creating areas of economic development through the diverse field of travel and tourism,” he said.

“This is not done haphazardly; research, innovation and a mindset to create strategy based on fearless creativity all played a role in this success. Add to this is our longstanding commitment to infusing a tourism focused curriculum in our schools from a young age to training future generations who can and will benefit from this career field in the years to come.”

Harris said the department would continue to plan for the future and drive the record-breaking successes for the Cayman Islands in the new decade ahead.

Neither the minister nor the director mentioned cruise tourism and the many controversies surrounding this element of Cayman’s tourism product. In addition to the contentious plans for a berthing facility, there is a growing question mark worldwide around the sustainability in general of cruise tourism and its negative impact on destinations and their environments beginning to outweigh economic benefit.

Last year’s cruise figures have fallen a little short on 2018, which was a record-breaking year for cruise. Despite the government’s increasing messages of doom and gloom, as it tries to justify the controversial cruise berthing project, more than 1.83 million passengers visited Cayman last year. That equates to the second best year since 2010 and around 90,000 people less that the previous 12 months.

But the increase of almost 40,000 overnight guest easily outweighed that drop in cruise passengers, given that stay-over visitors spend almost four times more than cruisers.

The arrival numbers for cruise passengers in December were also the second best in history, again undermining government’s claims of terminal decline for that side of Cayman’s tourism product.