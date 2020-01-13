Visitor dies after snorkel trip

(CNS): A 72-year-old man who was visiting the Cayman Islands from the United States died on Saturday afternoon following a snorkelling trip off the George Town coast. Police said he had been snorkelling when he encountered difficulties and was assisted back to shore. Emergency services attended the scene and the man was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

This is the first person to lose their life in local waters for 2020. Last year eleven people died in the waters around Cayman. The last person to die in the water was also a 72-year-old visitor from the United States, who lost his life in November after diving in George Town.