Trust members back court case

Nadia Hardie, NT Executive Director

(CNS): Members of the National Trust for the Cayman Islands have overwhelmingly backed the non-profit organisation’s decision to take legal action against government over its proposed cruise port project. The Trust held its first ever extraordinary general meeting in its 33-year history last week to discuss the case. Executive Director Nadia Hardie told members that the Trust is the intervener in Shirley Roulstone’s judicial review, which will be heard next week.

The Trust has called for full disclosure on the potential environmental impacts of the port project and for meaningful consultation with the public about the design changes. The aim is to ensure that voters can make an informed decision when voting in the people-initiated referendum.

The NPO, which receives a small grant from government each year, had originally taken a neutral stance on the project in anticipation that the information would be provided, but when it became clear this would not be the case, the Trust opted to take legal action.

Trust officials said the EGM was well attended by members and over 65 proxies were also submitted. A resolution was passed unanimously, enabling the National Trust to formally oppose any development of a cruise berthing port in George Town Harbour that would jeopardise endangered and protected species of coral and marine life.

Hardie said the Trust is determined to carry out its mandate to protect and preserve the historic, natural and maritime heritage of the Islands, as defined in section 4 of the National Trust Law as well as the provision in the Constitution that states the Cayman Islands “will be a country that respects, protects and defends its environment and natural resources as the basis of its existence”.