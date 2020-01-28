Three charged with cocaine dealing

(CNS): Three people have been charged with dealing cocaine following a bust at a home off Shedden Road in George Town last week. Just after 5:30am on Wednesday police executed a search warrant at the home, where they found undisclosed quantities of ganja and cocaine. A 22-year-old man from West Bay, a 35-year-old man from George Town and a 23-year-old woman from George Town were arrested on suspicion of drug offenses.

All three were charged Friday with possession of and intent to supply cocaine. The 22-year-old man was also charged with possession of and intent to supply ganja, while the 35-year-old man was charged with possession of ganja.

All three were supposed to appear in court Friday but it is not clear if they were bailed or placed on remand.

