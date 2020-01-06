Teen runs from children’s home for 3rd time

Motesha Mothen

(CNS): The police are once again asking the public to help them find sixteen-year-old Motesha Mothen, who has absconded from the troubled Frances Bodden Children’s Home in Bodden Town for the third time in as many weeks. Mothen went on the run again on Friday, 3 January, and was last seen around noon on Eastern Avenue in George Town. She was wearing a black sweatshirt and burgundy pants.

She is about 5’4” tall, of medium build, with long burgundy-coloured braids, brown eyes and a brown complexion.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.