Supermarket boss takes helm at Chamber

Woody Foster at Foster’s Food Fair in Savannah

(CNS): Well known local supermarket owner and managing director, Woody Foster, has taken over the helm of the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce following the annual general meeting earlier this month. Foster, who was president elect, takes over from Chris Kirkconnell after his year as the business body’s president. He said that the Chamber’s advocacy was more important than ever as we enter a new decade and face the possibility of Cayman’s population reaching 100,000 people.

“As we enter a new decade, the Chamber’s leadership in advocacy matters is even more critical,” he told members in his acceptance speech. “The panel discussion on population growth at the 2019 Economic Forum generated considerable member and public discussion as we considered Cayman at 100,000 population and its implications on all aspects of our economy. The pressures on all aspects of our society are certainly evident.”

Foster, whose supermarket chain is the Cayman Islands’ second largest private sector employer, said, “It is a fact that the Cayman Islands is no longer the little upstart economy that was hungry for business nearly 60 years ago. Years of rapid growth is forever changing the nature of our society. While we are thankful to those visionary leaders who created the economy we enjoy today, the time has come to evaluate the current situation to ensure that the society that we are developing will be suitable for our children and their children.”

He also stressed the importance of investing in quality education to ensure that students will take up their rightful positions in the public and private sector workplace. Foster has a long held interest in improving education standards and is a founding member of Literacy is for Everyone (LIFE), a non-profit that aims to increase the literacy levels in Cayman.

The new president said the Chamber must help frame the national debate leading up to the next election so that aspiring political leaders understand concerns about education and the growing population and encourage them to share their solutions on the campaign trail.

Foster is also the first ever son of a former Chamber president to take up the post, as his late father, David, was president in 2000.

Meanwhile, Shomari Scott, the director of business development at Health City Cayman Islands, will be supporting Foster as the new vice president. Troy Burke, director of Heritage Holdings; Jenn Cowdroy, director and co-owner of Island Montessori; and Dave Johnston, managing director of Corporate Electric, were elected as new councillors and will serve two-year terms. They will join Tim Bradley, the owner of Professional Yacht

Management; Simon Watson, founding partner of Charterland; and Amanda Wilson, director of GreenTech Group, who will serve their second year on the council.

Executive committee members include Foster, Scott, Secretary Steve McIntosh from CML, Treasurer Colin Robinson from Strategic Risk Solutions, and waiting in the wings is President-Elect Mike Gibbs from Kensington Management.