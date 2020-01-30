Students furious over dump failings

Protect Our Future protests conditions at the dump (Photo by POF member Isabela Watler)

(CNS): Students from the Cayman International School are furious after the latest and certainly one of the most serious dump fires on Friday, and say they have many questions for government about its failure to address the growing landfill and wider waste-management problem. The private school, built by the Dart Group, is extremely close to what is known as Mount Trashmore, and since the school opened concerns about the impact on the students has grown.

It was students from CIS who spearheaded the climate crisis campaign in Cayman, Protect Our Future. But the youth activist group has expanded to include young people from government and other private schools. Their generation recognises that they will have to be the ones to solve the climate crisis in the coming years as the generations currently running the show have failed, and continue to fail spectacularly, to get a grip on it.

Friday’s fire served to remind the students at CIS just how particularly vulnerable they are. In a report documenting the day’s events, which they sent to CNS, the students outlined their concerns and the questions they have for political and other community leaders.

‘Why was a school allowed to be built so close to such a toxic landfill?” they asked hoping someone will one day explain that. They also asked, “How often is the air and water quality tested within a two mile radius of the site? Why does Cayman lag behind other nations regarding recycling, plastic policies and general waste management techniques? How does the Cayman Islands ensure that its people are safe when matters like this arise? How can all companies and community members do a better job of limiting their waste?”

Their school’s proximity to the landfill has also served to make the students at CIS some of the most tuned-in people when it comes to observing the government’s long-term waste-management failings.

“Students at our school know very well that when you throw something ‘away’ there is truly no ‘away’. It all ends up in our school’s backyard,” they stated, urging those with the power to do something to address the situation. This is not the first fire they have had to suffer but was certainly one of the worst.

When the fire was first reported the students said they were held on “lock-down in the classrooms” as the “smoke was billowing around the school campus”, which is only a few hundred meters from the dump. But soon afterwards, the call was issued for students to contact parents and guardians to collect them because the school was forced to close.

“As we each headed to our respective houses with our car windows up to prevent the inhalation of the toxic fumes, photo after photo continued to fill our social media pages. The smoke could be seen from all parts of the island. Each photo and new angle spoke a thousand words,” the students documented in their report about the incident. “Sadly, this is now a common occurrence for us.”

While some students may cheer what is now known at the school as a “Dump Day” when school closes, the students facing exams this year are very concerned about the time they lose to the dump. The students said they have health concerns that “no one wants to talk about”, despite the US Fire Administration’s warnings that landfill fires are especially dangerous.

“The environmental impact ranges from water to land to air. As students, we question how this environmental impact will be assessed,” they added in their report. They also raised the question of how a country with “one of the highest standards of living has a failing waste management system, where cars, tyres, and plastics pile up, exposing children to toxic fumes”.

Two of the POF members who attend CIS spoke out directly about the fire and what they believe it says about the attitude of those in authority.

Daniela Suarez, who is 17 and will be eligible to vote in less than one year, said the situation surrounding the fire shows how “unimportant the environment is to the government”, and that the students have been pointing out the dangers to them for some time now.

Another POF member, 14-year-old Mika Odagiri, who is in Grade 9, which means she is facing several more years being at school next to Mount Trashmore, said the fire on Friday was probably one of the largest dump fires Cayman has ever seen.

“Not only does this affect the environment, but it also affects our health, traffic, education, and the image of Cayman negatively. Spreading awareness is important, but taking action to fix the problem is truly what we need,” she said.

The Protect Our Future activists said they will continue asking these questions and press government to address the landfill issue, among many other environmental and climate change related issues.

Since the fire started on Friday, there has been no comment from the premier, the governor or the minister responsible for environment. While the government has made statements about the response to Tuesday’s earthquake, the impact of Friday’s landfill fire and the subsequent health hazard to the CIS students, as well as workers and residents in the area, has stirred no response from Cabinet.

Issues surrounding the Cayman Islands’ waste management are very well documented but the oft promised solution remains elusive. In recent months the premier has stated that the work on remediating the landfill was due to start during this first quarter of 2020. But the more than two year long talks, with DECCO the Dart company that won the government contract to implement the waste-management plan, have not yet resulted in a signed contract for the work to begin.

Meanwhile, the Cayman Islands Fire Service, which has been the body communicating directly with the public via regular and social media since the fire started, confirmed Wednesday that the dump fire was now extinguished. However, they are still monitoring the area and an investigation is underway.