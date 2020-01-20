Smith Cove revamp stirs up trouble
(CNS): Plans to ‘enhance’ Smith Barcadere in South Sound is stoking backlash because people want the public beach left in its natural state. Government purchased more land in what is also known as the Smith Cove area in 2016 after it all came under threat from development and a public campaign was launched to save the much loved cove. Although local MLA Barbara Conolly promised residents that they would have input on any development at the site, government has now drawn up plans without consultation that go well beyond what the public appears to want.
The purchase of the land with around $5 million from the Environmental Protection Fund was warmly welcomed by the community as it is one of Grand Cayman’s few remaining beach beauty spots.
However, those spearheading the campaign to save it made it clear at a public meeting following the acquisition that they did not want government to develop the site or to allow commercial activity but to leave it as natural as possible. Enhancing Smith Cove, many said, was impossible as it was already beautiful and nature did not need any help.
At that meeting Conolly said government would consult residents about any development. However, earlier this month the government issued a tender for general contractors to give a quote for a revamp project that includes an office, a car park on the sea side, walk ways, viewing decks, a retaining wall, Cabanas and what appears to be the clearing of the natural bush and trees, all of which is causing concern.
Morne Botes, one of those who spearheaded the campaign to ‘Save the Cove’, said that although there are aspects of the design that are welcome, some of it goes too far.
“I do wish MLA Barbara Conolly would have consulted with the public as she promised she would in person at the previous public meeting,” he told CNS after government posted the tender invitation and published the proposed designs.
“Smith Cove is near and dear to our hearts and the public would like an input into what is planned at the public beach. From this current plan, I do like the planned sidewalk and extra bathroom if it does not interfere with the current trees on site. We go to the beach to enjoy the sand under our feet, so spending money on walkways are not necessary. The public also made their feelings heard loud and clear at the last meeting: no cabanas,” he added.
Many people who are active in trying to protect the remaining beaches on Grand Cayman that have not been developed and that the public can still access used social media to advocate for the cove to remain as it is. They said government should do only the bare minimum to it as they believe its natural beauty cannot be enhanced. Some suggested that the plans made the cove look like an amusement park, while others said government should leave well alone.
The Public Works Department, which is overseeing the proposed project, has not yet stated how much it will cost, nor has Conolly or Infrastructure Minister Joey Hew said why government is opting for what appears to be a much more extravagant redevelopment than the people wanted.
Many social media commenters urged the government to spend whatever it has in its budget on other more pressing matters and leave the beach exactly as nature intended.
See the tender documents here
Will this Government ever get anything right?
LISTEN TO THE PEOPLE!
Why?
For sure another public meeting should be called to review these plans in detail before any action is taken.
Office and a car park on the sea side?? What?? WHY?
This is laughable. Can’t you people just leave well enough alone?????
Who gets the office??? WHY?
You cannot make this up..
Guess your GT politician is looking for her own monument….
don’t ruin Smith barcadere………….I beg!
‘Government has now drawn up plans without consultation that go well beyond what the public appears to want.’ Money talks? Someone stands to make a lot of money out of this – anyone out there know who it is?
Put a sidewalk out front for safety. Fix the bathrooms.
And leave it alone.
Leave nature alone, but just stop littering.
Wtf is this? If it na broke don’t fix it?! Who’s with us??
Barbara has no say other than when she says her rehearsed yeas, or nays in the LA., peep peep cluck cluck according to the PPM’s agenda!! She doesn’t have a clue about anything else.
That’s the last nail in the coffin for Barbara’s political career.
Over my dead body.
– Born and raised South Sounder.
Why can’t anything in Cayman be left in its natural, pristine state. All Government needed to do was to secure the Smith Cove property, which they did. No need for all the “bells and whistles”, which apparently no none but those seeking re-election wants!
Leave Smith Cove as it is!!
I don’t know, a revamp and a clean up is welcome. The place is always full of trash…. that’s not natural.
Why can’t these people just leave this beach alone?! Smith’s Cove needs upgraded washrooms and… that’s it! Why waste more public money?! This angers me to no end that the government just up and does stuff without notifying the public first. It’s a disgrace and I hope this government gets what’s coming to them next election. The cruise port is equally stupid as well. These no good, do nothing idiots that run the show here can go straight to hell for all I care. You can’t take your money with you, you mouth breathing, oxygen wasting cabbages.
Gross. Looks like a carnival.
I’m surprised (or am I?) that there have been no complaints about this from the owners of the ‘Munster Mansion’ that overlooks Smith Cove. I wonder who the contractor will be?
So, we are going to replace the dirty bush, trees, and scrubs WITH upper class concrete cemented slabs. WHY CAN’T WE JUST LEAVE NATURE ALONE. If you want a larger car park, do it on the other side, not the sea side.
Please tell me Dart is not involved with this project
A friend is visiting Grand Cayman. He said it took him a couple of days to get over the shock of how built up Grand Cayman is, looking so FortLauderlale-ish. Not what he expected at all he said.
When enough is enough?
Please, no more concrete at the cove, let’s appreciate the natural beauty. CIG are already laying down more blocks and concrete in the park in front of the law court building, trees providing shade are a better option.
Outrageous! Hands off Smith Cove!
utter nonsense. Please leave Smith Barcadere alone.
I was at that meeting regarding the so-called enhancement ideas being proposed for Smith Barcadere and the attendees all wanted it left pretty much alone. The government reps present told us emphatically that nothing would be done without further consultation. Now this! I am disgusted and disappointed…to say the least. I sign my name because I am passionate that this beach site be left as is. CAROL HAY.
I really want to know when the last time Barbara Connolly had a beach day was. There is no way any lover of beaches would put forward that junk.
Looking easy votes! She is finished politically anyways so she might as well give up. Her support of the port and now this fiasco shows she is but a PPM puppet. KTs coattails won’t help her this time
Another project for her to put her name to. Leave it alone. God’s plan is best.
Vote them all out. The PPM and Barbara have lost their minds!!!!!!!!
Just Another Day in Absurdistan
Barbara Connolly must be trying to lose her seat in 2021 or just crazy. Please have another public meeting and consider the view of the voters you are elected to represent. Do not be so stubborn and follow the Premier by getting voted out of office because of party loyalty.
what a tragedy.! is this all Government can find to do with their time and energy !
We want a few more parking spots. That’s it. That’s all we need, thank you.
Leave it alone! One of my favourite experiences is getting up at dawn on a clear, calm day and going to swim out from Smith Cove. It really clears your head of all the **** that goes on here.
This is one of the last natural public beaches on this side of the island that locals can enjoy.
Do not turn it into some crappy tourist spot.
Leave it alone, nature needs no embellishments!