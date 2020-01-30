Sinkhole opens along Watercourse Road

Sinkhole on Watercourse Rd, West Bay

(CNS): Police are warning West Bay drivers that a sinkhole opened today along the side of Watercourse Road in the aftermath of Tuesday’s 7.7M earthquake and as many as 16 aftershocks. The report was made at around 2:30pm about the relatively small hole, located between Eureka Drive and Hamlet Lane. Officers have marked out the area for motorists.

Drivers who cannot avoid that road are being asked to proceed with caution. The National Roads Authority has been informed and will be addressing the sinkhole as soon as they can.

The RCIPS thanked the public for their cooperation and encouraged anyone who comes across any other sinkholes or other disruption to the flow of traffic to call 911.

Meanwhile, as holes open in roads, water leaks also continue to spring up. Although the Water Authority had done a full system check and reconnected almost all of their customers to the supply, they are still having to revisit areas and attend to fresh or newly discovered leaking or burst pipes.

Ironically, among a number of leaks the authority dealt with on Thursday, one was on Water Street, in Newlands Estates.