Scientists confirm 2019 as 2nd hottest year

(CNS): Scientists have now confirmed that 2019 was the second hottest year on record. Speculation that it was likely to be the second or third hottest year since humans began measuring temperatures was confirmed by the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) on Wednesday. The Europe-based climate organisation said that last year’s global average surface air temperature was just 0.04 °C lower than in 2016, the warmest year ever recorded.

“2019 has been another exceptionally warm year, in fact the second warmest globally in our dataset, with many of the individual months breaking records,” said C3S Director Carlo Buontempo in a press release outlining the findings.

“The C3S temperature dataset for 2019 is the first complete set to be published including annual anomalies and globally averaged fields. This is possible because we are an operational programme, processing millions of land, marine, airborne and satellite observations daily. A state-of-the-art computer model is used to bring all these observations together, in a similar way to how weather forecasting is carried out,” he added.

The data also show that the five warmest years on record have all occurred in the last five years, with 2019 coming in as the second warmest. 2010-2019 was also the warmest decade on record. 2019 was almost 0.6°C warmer than the 1981-2010 average. The average temperature of the last 5 years was between 1.1 and 1.2 °C higher than pre-industrial levels.

C3S also measures global atmospheric CO2 concentrations and found that it continued to rise in 2019, increasing by 2.3 ± 0.8 ppm.

Jean-Noël Thépaut, Director of ECMWF Copernicus, said these were all unquestionably alarming signs.

In addition to the global temperatures and the CO2 emissions, there were historic temperatures recorded in France, Germany and other parts of Europe, which record all time highs, while the Greenland ice sheet experienced unprecedented melting and the year closed with Australia literally on fire from the record highs in that country, which is still battling horrific and devastating wildfires.