Schools and roads closed as dump fire rages

Smoke from the dump fire

(CNS): The ongoing blaze at the vehicle recycling area at the George Town dump has now seen schools closed or relocated, sports days cancelled and roads also partially shut to traffic. Police had closed the southbound lanes of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, between the Cayman International School and AL Thompson roundabouts, though it re-opened around lunch even though the fire was still raging.

Meanwhile, in addition to the closure of Cayman International School and cancellation of its pre-school sports day, the education ministry said that the sports day at George Town Primary was stopped early. Parents collected some children from the event at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex while others were relocated to the John Gray school gymnasium nearby to wait for the school buses.

“It is unfortunate that the GTPS sports day has ended earlier than expected,” said Tammy Hopkins, the director of Education Services. “While we fully understand that there may be inconvenience caused as a result of this, student safety is our priority. Based on an advisory by the Fire Service and Department of Environmental Health, our staff took proactive measures to prevent any potential negative effects on our students and staff who may inhale the smoke fumes.”

Hopkins said research shows smoke inhalation can cause irritation to children’s breathing passages and can cause respiratory problems. “While students are scheduled to be at the school’s sports day, we want to ensure that no student or staff access the compound for the rest of the day,” she added.

The Transition Unit located on the GTPS site was also closed today. Regular classes are still scheduled to resume on Tuesday for GTPS, JGHS and the CIFEC.