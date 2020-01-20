School kids safe after school bus crash

School bus in a collision on Monday morning

(CNS): All of the children on the school bus headed to Theoline McCoy Primary school (formerly Bodden Town Primary) are safe and well after a collision in Savannah on Monday morning, according to the Ministry of Education. At around 7:00am the bus and a private car crashed on Bodden Town Road close to Savannah Meadows. Two people in the car were treated for minor injuries at the scene, but all the students on board the bus were assessed and found to be injury free.

The students were all then transferred to another bus, which arrived on the scene to continue the pre-scheduled pickups and take them to school.

Acting Director of Education Services Tammy Banks-DaCosta said she was relieved and happy that the students were cleared and deemed safe from all physical injuries after the unfortunate incident.

“Our staff followed proper protocol in making sure our students’ safety was the utmost priority, and also ensuring that they arrived to their studies on time. We will be conducting a full investigation into the matter, along with the RCIPS, and will release more details once that is complete,” she added.

The collision comes less than a week after the head of the traffic unit told CNS that drivers must take responsibility for the excessive amount of smashes on Cayman’s roads. Inspector Dwayne Jones said that in most cases poor driving was the cause of the numerous minor collisions,