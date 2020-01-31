Road chaos emerges as key earthquake lesson

Traffic jam on Mary Street, George Town, after Tuesday’s earthquake

(CNS): The panicked charge to the roads by thousands of drivers in the immediate wake of Tuesday’s earthquake is emerging as a key lesson for government regarding its disaster management plans. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Premier Alden McLaughlin said a lot had already been learned about disaster management in respect to earthquakes but he raised concerns people did not heed the multiple tsunami warnings.

Following his official statement recapping the events, the premier told the Legislative Assembly that there were a number of things that had haunted him about the earthquake since it happened.

He said the time between when the quake started and the advisory of a potential tsunami hitting our shores was just 26 minutes. If the earthquake had happened at 2:00 in the morning, there would have been no one in the government building or at Hazard Management to get any warnings out, McLaughlin said.

“Even more scary than that to me… as I stood in my office on the 5th floor and looked down at the gridlock outside of cars, had we a tsunami of any significant proportions, frankly, there would have been hundreds, if not thousands, of people drowned in their cars, let alone anywhere else,” McLaughlin added.

The premier said he supported calls from the opposition leader for a massive public education campaign. He also agreed it was now a matter of critical national importance and there would be considerable thought about how to deal with this type of disaster when there is so little warning.

“We have to think out of the box, as Cayman is so flat, how do we manage this sort of situation?” he said, as he committed to a major assessment of the response and the things that had happened.

In his statement he commended all of the civil servants who worked long and hard in the aftermath. He said the “cool heads of those responsible for managing these types of events showed us that we are in a good place in helping to keep people as safe as possible in these eventualities”.

However the premier stated, “Inevitably, there are things that could have gone better.” As well as a review of the response by all public agencies, there would be a debrief Friday, he said.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands interrupted all radio stations, alerting the public that tsunami waves were possible some nine minutes after the earthquake started. They warned people to move away from the coastline and low lying areas to the upper floors of strong reinforced concrete structures if heading to higher ground was not an option. This was also posted on their website and social media pages.

Some parents have told CNS that long before the warning was lifted, schools were texting them to pick up their children. However, the Department of Education Services said it did not instruct parents to collect students until after the all-clear.

In a statement officials said they followed protocol to ensure the safety of the students and staff. “DES was in constant communication with HMCI and principals, and once the threat of a tsunami was significantly decreased, HMCI advised that it was safe to release students.”

HMCI confirmed the DES statement, adding that thousands of children were assembled outside in muster points following the earthquake and no instructions were issued to pick up children immediately; schools were directed to keep children in place until after the tsunamis all-clear.

But despite the warnings from HMCI on the radio, social media, government TV and social media, the local media and warnings from the police to stay off the roads, thousands of people rushed to their cars within minutes of the quake, creating significant traffic chaos for several hours.