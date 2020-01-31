Road chaos emerges as key earthquake lesson
(CNS): The panicked charge to the roads by thousands of drivers in the immediate wake of Tuesday’s earthquake is emerging as a key lesson for government regarding its disaster management plans. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Premier Alden McLaughlin said a lot had already been learned about disaster management in respect to earthquakes but he raised concerns people did not heed the multiple tsunami warnings.
Following his official statement recapping the events, the premier told the Legislative Assembly that there were a number of things that had haunted him about the earthquake since it happened.
He said the time between when the quake started and the advisory of a potential tsunami hitting our shores was just 26 minutes. If the earthquake had happened at 2:00 in the morning, there would have been no one in the government building or at Hazard Management to get any warnings out, McLaughlin said.
“Even more scary than that to me… as I stood in my office on the 5th floor and looked down at the gridlock outside of cars, had we a tsunami of any significant proportions, frankly, there would have been hundreds, if not thousands, of people drowned in their cars, let alone anywhere else,” McLaughlin added.
The premier said he supported calls from the opposition leader for a massive public education campaign. He also agreed it was now a matter of critical national importance and there would be considerable thought about how to deal with this type of disaster when there is so little warning.
“We have to think out of the box, as Cayman is so flat, how do we manage this sort of situation?” he said, as he committed to a major assessment of the response and the things that had happened.
In his statement he commended all of the civil servants who worked long and hard in the aftermath. He said the “cool heads of those responsible for managing these types of events showed us that we are in a good place in helping to keep people as safe as possible in these eventualities”.
However the premier stated, “Inevitably, there are things that could have gone better.” As well as a review of the response by all public agencies, there would be a debrief Friday, he said.
Hazard Management Cayman Islands interrupted all radio stations, alerting the public that tsunami waves were possible some nine minutes after the earthquake started. They warned people to move away from the coastline and low lying areas to the upper floors of strong reinforced concrete structures if heading to higher ground was not an option. This was also posted on their website and social media pages.
Some parents have told CNS that long before the warning was lifted, schools were texting them to pick up their children. However, the Department of Education Services said it did not instruct parents to collect students until after the all-clear.
In a statement officials said they followed protocol to ensure the safety of the students and staff. “DES was in constant communication with HMCI and principals, and once the threat of a tsunami was significantly decreased, HMCI advised that it was safe to release students.”
HMCI confirmed the DES statement, adding that thousands of children were assembled outside in muster points following the earthquake and no instructions were issued to pick up children immediately; schools were directed to keep children in place until after the tsunamis all-clear.
But despite the warnings from HMCI on the radio, social media, government TV and social media, the local media and warnings from the police to stay off the roads, thousands of people rushed to their cars within minutes of the quake, creating significant traffic chaos for several hours.
See the time line of warnings issued by HMCI here.
See the premiers official address in the CNS Library and the morning’s La proceedings on CIGTV below:
Dear people of Cayman, we cannot get a tsunami here of the ones you’ve seen in Asia or on Hollywood movies. We’re on a mountain top with a very short shore line between us and 20,000 feet down. The energy wave of an earthquake that may produce a tsunami would simply bounce off us with only a small proportion (100 feet ish out to the reef divided by 20,000ft) coming ashore…i.e. next to bugger all. I think we need to change the warning from the word tsunami which has frighting connotations to most people and just say there may be a slight sea level rise of a foot or so.
God bless our dear. Premier!
It is frightening how little HMCI knows. We are in the same GAB as that entity yet no firedrill in 4 years. Most of us did not know what exit to use. It was extremely difficult to get out of the building. We were then told to go to the second floor when tsunsmi warning was issued. Two minutes later we are told to go the 4th and 5th floors. Some of us just went back to our offices and prayed. Total chaos.
SAVE A LIFE ARTICLE:
There is an article going around on WhatsApp which is the best article to inform the public of what to do to save your life during an earthquake.
The article is from a Mr. Doug Copp who is the Rescue Chief and Disaster Manager of the American Rescue Team International (ARTI).
Everyone should read the article carefully and advise your children of what to do. This article will save a life.
Vote No
Do I understand this correctly:The Schools instruct parents to collect their children while the police are saying stay off the roads.
You can’t have it both ways. IF a sensible national plan is devised, contradictions such as this shoud be avoided. Furthermore separate plans for the three islands will be needed given that the Brac has plenty of elevation so instructions which may make sense in downtown George Town will be nonsense elsewhere.
What many schools and others did amounts to abject negligence, verging on insanity. This crap kills people. Does no one think for themselves anymore?
Well, the secretary at my children’s school on the Brac was encouraging parents to pick up their children. I, for one, was totally against it.
If there was a tsunami, everyone along the roads, stuck in traffic would have drown in their cars. We really don’t know how to save ourselves, do we? At least now, we can reflect what just happened, and bend our knees in prayer to the Most High.
this a lot like getting slapped and thankful they didn’t bruise you. You have no idea how traumatized some people got.
what kinda most high causes stuff like this, mosquitoes, childhood cancer??
I knew I had little faith in the Hazard management suggestions- when they said if at night
there were more tremors we should place a sheet over our bodies and continue to lay in bed- I just turned my radio and TV off-
How stupid – who do they think want to be buried alive by concrete- I saw what happened in Haiti, so many people were buried alive by concrete by hiding under tables ect
For me I am running out side-
Natural selection.
I was on my motorcycle skipping traffic on my way to mount trashmore right after I felt it.
Not saying it’s for everyone, just people who travel alone in a vehicle. Got traffic? Get two wheels. Win for you, Win for others that have one less car in front.