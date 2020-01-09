Question change related to legal argument

(CNS): The premier’s office has now admitted that Cabinet has approved changes to the cruise port referendum question to address arguments that have been made in court ahead of a judicial review to be heard later this month. In a press release issued by Alden McLaughlin’s office after a report on CNS revealed that the question had been changed, officials said it had been “tweaked” to resolve concerns about it not being neutral.

“Cabinet has agreed and gazetted a slightly revised question for the national referendum on the proposed cruise berthing and enhanced cargo port project to assist in resolving any concerns with the referendum question,” the release stated, almost three weeks after the new question had been gazetted.

Referring to arguments made by Shirley Roulstone, one of the Cruise Port Referendum activists who has been granted a judicial review, that the question was biased, the office said the words had been changed to meet what her lawyers had said would be acceptable language.

“In its final meeting last year on 17 December, Cabinet took the view that whilst there was nothing wrong with the original wording, it would nonetheless be pragmatic to tweak the wording in order to help save time and costs in the case,” the release stated.

However, while there were concerns about the use of more emotive language in the original question, the fundamental problem with the referendum question remains. Campaigners are much more concerned that the question includes reference to the government’s desire to include the cargo dock in the wider cruise project.

However, the referendum was triggered by a petition for a national vote on the cruise berthing facility and made no mention about the cargo element. As a result, the CPR campaigners believe that the cargo project should not form any part of the question, and this was a point that Roulstone put forward in her grounds for judicial review.

While government appears to have accepted arguments made by Roulstone that the question it had originally drafted could be interpreted not to be neutral, it has not yet accepted that the inclusion of the cargo is a distortion of the people’s petition.