Protect Cayman’s marine life

Courtney Platt writes: Nassau Grouper recovery in the Sister Isles is going well, which is wonderful news for their tourism attraction. But, please notice the very brief mention of the less than 500 remaining island-wide in Grand Cayman. The other five species of large groupers are not much better off here either. We closed the spawning grounds too late for Grand Cayman and completely fished out the aggregation that once thronged at SW Point and now have what can only be described as our last chance “seed stock” for a recovery, gathering once per year at East End.

Who else thinks it’s past time to give total protection to all groupers (and parrotfish, which are a similar issue with even greater importance to our beaches and reef health) on Grand Cayman? How can we permit taking even one, let alone up to five Nassau Groupers per day here?

The other species of groupers should also have total protection as they are all also extremely depressed. Although the Department of Environment has no population data for our reef fish prior to 2010, the extreme decline over the past 40 years has been as visibly obvious to any avid fishermen or divers who have witnessed it as the rise in road traffic has been over the same period.

It is undeniable, disastrous, yet far more reversible than traffic, IF we act while some seed stock remains. Restoring our reef fish will not only help the corals rebound, it can potentially draw a similar increase in tourism income at FAR less expense than a cruise berth.

The recently approved marine park expansion is a great first step toward recovery but may well not be enough on its own for our most endangered species. We can ensure success and speed up the process by recognising the tremendous economic value in further protection for our most critical species.

Ultimately, I am suggesting that we encourage, enable and support the DoE’s efforts and any regulations they may recommend. They are our best hope and need our backing when they propose new legislation to the Cabinet. We all want more enforcement and population monitoring, but must enable that with more funding.

We got our first ever reef fish count in 2010 because of outside funding from the Darwin Initiative. The Grouper Moon Project is also an outside funded effort. Look at the international attention it is receiving for its success.

But the economic benefits may be felt for thousands of generations to come! Fishermen will still be able to easily catch fish that may otherwise soon become locally extinct.

We don’t (yet) need to completely stop fishing, but we certainly do need more regulation and enforcement. It’s way past time to stop undervaluing and unsustainably consuming this precious, renewable natural resource in Grand Cayman.

Let the CIG know that you care. Take personal responsibility in your own choice of food. If you manage a restaurant or market, please stop selling local reef fish.

If you’d like to learn more about the value of restoring our reef fish and possible options that I’d recommend to help restore them, please see my 18 minute 2015 TEDx talk on the subject below: