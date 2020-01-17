Premier to miss port JR for NY meeting

Premier Alden McLaughlin at the Cayman Finance New York Breakfast Briefing in 2019

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin will need to keep a close eye on his WhatsApp messages next week, as he heads to New York for meetings there with Cayman Finance, if he wants to keep tabs on the legal case opening Monday regarding the cruise port referendum. A press release from his office said that he will lead a delegation on Sunday to Manhattan for the 7th Annual Cayman Finance New York Breakfast Briefing and a re-insurance business round-table.

As he delivers his addresses about what the Cayman Islands has to offer New York’s financial professionals, the courts here will be gearing up to hear the challenge, brought by local activist Shirley Roulstone, to government’s handling of the people-initiated referendum on the cruise project.

On his social media post the premier said he was looking forward to the trip. “It’s a great opportunity to network and for member firms and associates to learn more about the latest developments in our financial services industry,” he said.

The delegation includes the Attorney General Sam Bulgin, whose chambers are defending government in the judicial review.

Accompanying the premier will be Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers, Department of Financial Services Director Michelle Bahadur, members of the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, and Eric Bush, the Chief officer in the Ministry of International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs, as well as the premier’s senior political advisor, Roy Tatum, and his personal assistant, Jana Pouchie-Bush.