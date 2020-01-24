Premier makes most of NY trip

Inside the Culinary Institute of America

(CNS): As Grand Cayman’s dump ignited with one of its worst blazes in years and government’s lawyers were in court arguing that the cruise port referendum law was fine, Premier Alden McLaughlin and his delegation were enjoying a visit to New York this week. The trip to Manhattan was to promote the offshore services sector and meet with bankers and members of the insurance sector. The premier also visited the Culinary Institute of America, with a view to opening a campus in Cayman, a release claimed.

What appears to have been a week-long trip, though officials have not confirmed when the delegation returns, started with the premier delivering the opening remarks at the 7th Annual Cayman Finance New York Breakfast Briefing on Tuesday.

The goal was to promote the Cayman Islands’ commitment to support the financial sector and assure the audience that the government is doing everything needed to protect the jurisdiction’s reputation as a quality international financial services centre.

Later that afternoon the premier, Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers, Attorney General Sam Bulgin and Cayman Finance members met with senior managers from the Bank of New York Mellon and from Citibank to talk about the recent legislative changes on economic substance and other regulatory matters here. Both banks provide correspondent banking services to the Cayman Islands.

In the evening the delegation attended the Cayman Finance New York Reinsurance Round Table with representatives from some 600 captive insurance and reinsurance companies and several large reinsurance companies domiciled here, where Governor Martyn Roper also spoke.

Then on Wednesday the premier led his delegation to the Culinary Institute, which offers masters, bachelors and associate degree programmes in related studies. McLaughlin said he was delighted to meet with its president, Tim Ryan, to talk about the possibility of establishing a campus in the Cayman Islands.

“They have four campuses already established outside of New York, including one in Singapore. We believe that there is an opportunity to complement the role that the Cayman Islands is now playing as the culinary capital of the Caribbean by having one of the premier culinary institutes in the world with a campus in Cayman,” he said.

“Not only will this increase the image of Cayman and complement our tourism product, but will also create opportunities for Caymanians to attend this facility, as well as the opportunity to attract students from all over the world, but in particular from the Caribbean and Latin America,” the premier added.

Ryan has now been invited to Cayman to see the opportunities that exist and to explore a possible collaboration.