Poor driving major issue for police

Inspector Dwayne Jones, head of the RCIPS Traffic and Roads Policing Unit

(CNS): The number of cars on the road, tourists unfamiliar with driving on the left, a legacy of poorly engineered roads, too many foreign licence holders, or even a lack of enforcement have all been blamed for the traffic chaos the Cayman Islands is enduring, but the police say it’s all about poor driving. Inspector Dwayne Jones, head of the RCIPS Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, said drivers here need to take responsibility for their behaviour on the roads, which is fuelling the problems.

Speaking to CNS about the traffic situation and concerns about road safety that his team deal with daily, Jones said the idea that police are not enforcing the law is not true. Officers stopped and ticketed or prosecuted more than 1,300 drivers last month, which he said was a huge number.

“That really is way too much,” he stated, as he denied that his officers were not doing all they could to sanction those breaking the traffic laws. He said his officers were on the ground and working hard to enforce the law, but they cannot be everywhere. The level of poor driving, he explained, is such that it can’t be just about the police.

The traffic unit is dealing with, on average, at least ten collisions every single day as well as dozens of infractions, from illegal tint to people using mobile phones behind the wheel. But Jones said the main two issues causing the serious collisions are speeding and drunk drivers.

“Drivers must take responsibility for improving the quality of their driving and general courtesy on the roads,” he said. “They need to slow down, pay more attention and stop getting in their cars when they are drunk.”

Jones said that the primary concern for the police is saving lives and general road safety; they are not just looking to prosecute as many people as possible.

“Enforcement is part of our efforts to make the roads safe and we will continue that, but it’s not the only part. We are also focusing heavily on education and awareness in an effort to get drivers to take responsibility for their own poor driving.”

The senior officer said drivers must pay more due care and attention on the roads to reduce the traffic collisions and the congestion which everyone is worried about. “Drivers need to do some self assessment,” Jones told CNS, as urged everyone using the road to be more aware of what they are doing.

With a complement of 16 active officers, Jones has discussed expanding the unit with the commissioner, who, he said, is doing what he can now to increase the headcount. But Jones said technology can also help; radar and speed cameras on the road can be the virtual eyes of the police when the officers are elsewhere.

However, with or without an increase in his team or a rollout of more technology that could help curtail the bad driving, his officers will continue to be on the ground, pulling over those drivers not heeding the warnings to take more care and improve their driving habits and seizing every opportunity they get to educate all road users.

Jones noted that the fines can be pretty stiff and difficult to pay.

“No one likes to lose money, so stop giving your cash away unnecessarily,” he warned drivers, because that is exactly what is happening when they are ticketed or prosecuted for things that could easily be avoided.

Putting down the phone, keeping to the speed limits, wearing a seat belt, being courteous to other road users and paying the necessary attention will ensure they are not paying the courts instead, Jones advised.