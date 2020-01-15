Poor driving major issue for police
(CNS): The number of cars on the road, tourists unfamiliar with driving on the left, a legacy of poorly engineered roads, too many foreign licence holders, or even a lack of enforcement have all been blamed for the traffic chaos the Cayman Islands is enduring, but the police say it’s all about poor driving. Inspector Dwayne Jones, head of the RCIPS Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, said drivers here need to take responsibility for their behaviour on the roads, which is fuelling the problems.
Speaking to CNS about the traffic situation and concerns about road safety that his team deal with daily, Jones said the idea that police are not enforcing the law is not true. Officers stopped and ticketed or prosecuted more than 1,300 drivers last month, which he said was a huge number.
“That really is way too much,” he stated, as he denied that his officers were not doing all they could to sanction those breaking the traffic laws. He said his officers were on the ground and working hard to enforce the law, but they cannot be everywhere. The level of poor driving, he explained, is such that it can’t be just about the police.
The traffic unit is dealing with, on average, at least ten collisions every single day as well as dozens of infractions, from illegal tint to people using mobile phones behind the wheel. But Jones said the main two issues causing the serious collisions are speeding and drunk drivers.
“Drivers must take responsibility for improving the quality of their driving and general courtesy on the roads,” he said. “They need to slow down, pay more attention and stop getting in their cars when they are drunk.”
Jones said that the primary concern for the police is saving lives and general road safety; they are not just looking to prosecute as many people as possible.
“Enforcement is part of our efforts to make the roads safe and we will continue that, but it’s not the only part. We are also focusing heavily on education and awareness in an effort to get drivers to take responsibility for their own poor driving.”
The senior officer said drivers must pay more due care and attention on the roads to reduce the traffic collisions and the congestion which everyone is worried about. “Drivers need to do some self assessment,” Jones told CNS, as urged everyone using the road to be more aware of what they are doing.
With a complement of 16 active officers, Jones has discussed expanding the unit with the commissioner, who, he said, is doing what he can now to increase the headcount. But Jones said technology can also help; radar and speed cameras on the road can be the virtual eyes of the police when the officers are elsewhere.
However, with or without an increase in his team or a rollout of more technology that could help curtail the bad driving, his officers will continue to be on the ground, pulling over those drivers not heeding the warnings to take more care and improve their driving habits and seizing every opportunity they get to educate all road users.
Jones noted that the fines can be pretty stiff and difficult to pay.
“No one likes to lose money, so stop giving your cash away unnecessarily,” he warned drivers, because that is exactly what is happening when they are ticketed or prosecuted for things that could easily be avoided.
Putting down the phone, keeping to the speed limits, wearing a seat belt, being courteous to other road users and paying the necessary attention will ensure they are not paying the courts instead, Jones advised.
Please have a squad car trail the Trolley Roger for a day and note the dozens of cars held up behind it. It travels at less than a walking pace and should be issued with a ticket for obstruction on each trip until it’s off the road.
Another issue, hundreds of motorists run through red lights every day, but has anyone ever been ticketed for this infraction?.
Enforcement is the best way to educate drivers at this point. Enforcement should be a responsibility of all police officers not just the dedicated 16 officers in the traffic division.
One would have to assume, from his comments that there is no basic police schooling. Inspector Jones needs to crack the “Criminology” paper weight at the far corner of his desk. Basic traffic enforcement is the most critical and important visible deterrent in the community. Regularized enforcement cuts all crime, including opportunistic muggings, burglaries, arson, sexual predation, drug crime, and weapons in cars. Having officers deployed, reduces field response time to other emergencies from quarter hours, down to minutes or seconds (as it should be), especially in the important Hotel Tourism zone. 16 seems like peak purple ribbon complement, rather than what they typically run in their 11 month long off-season. I’ve called and been told there was only one officer on duty covering two of the most populous districts, and he couldn’t go anywhere because he was answering the switchboard! We’ve been asking for a proper year-round department for over 30 years, when are the RCIPS going to listen?! The whole executive suite at RCIPS needs a shakeup.
Those cellphone lady drivers seem to not be getting tickets thou you can spot them a mile out the huge gap between the cars in traffic, and as for that one nationality that don’t know what and indicator is our how to use a roundabouts middle lane they only use the outside lane the whole way around, bet those aren’t getting no tickets.
I agree with everything everyone raised about the fact the police should be setting the example with their own driving, eg failure to indicate, roundabouts, turns etc. However, a total of 16 active officers, so in a 24 hour period how many are actually on duty? That does not seem like enough when you consider annual leave, time in court, sick, etc, surely we should be demanding more officers to issue tickets until we all learn that you will get caught so don’t risk it which should equal a safer road and more efficient traffic flow for everyone.
Humans have a natural tendency to push boundaries and figure out what they can get away with in order to suit their own needs. Hence why police and enforcement (together) are needed across the board.
Saying the it’s the driver’s fault, when the problem is clearly the fact that our driving education in place is poor, tourists aren’t properly informed on road rules, vehicular inspections are as effective as an entry gate with no surrounding walls/fence, there either no sightings of police on the road for weeks, or all of them are running up and for a couple of hours then back to nothing, public transport is a joke….the list goes on.
Also “he denied that his officers were not doing all they could to sanction those breaking the traffic laws.” added to the later statement in the article “With a complement of 16 active officers”…….. am I reading this right? Are there really only 16 traffic officers on an island of almost 62k people (soon to be 100k apparently)?
My head is spinning.
“We are also focusing heavily on education and awareness in an effort to get drivers to take responsibility for their own poor driving.”
Please could you start by educating the police force itself on the use of indicators? If officers are expected to uphold the law they should at least obey it.
Everyone is aware. We are saturated with awareness. ..You’re aware, so what? Awareness without action is pretty meaningless. And it needs to be meaningful action at that. Any action will not do.
Bullshit Jones. A school leavers could simply walk around car parks in George Town and issue tickets based on tint alone. Your enforcement efforts were nonexistent for a decade. Now they are better, but nowhere near “we are doing all we can.”
Many of the offenses could be dealt with automatically and electronically, but you insist on doing everything as inefficiently as possible.
Our driving is so bad because you have allowed it to be so bad. I am yet to even see a police car use it’s indicators properly.
Two areas Insp. Jones ducked.
The first is the number of complete wrecks on the road. Not just cars but vans, buses and trucks. The safety inspections are a joke.
The second is the number of people driving here who have clearly got their licences by the back door route.
If RCIPS want to improve road safety here’s a thought – tackle corruption at DVDL and take all the people with un-roadworthy vehicles and dodgy driving licences off the road.
Perhaps we should not allow people to transfer their overseas license, once they arrive in Cayman. Especially from those third world countries that have lawless societies.
1300 tickets/prosecutions in one month is a large number, yet the message is clearly not getting through to the driving public given the constant justified moaning re the horrific driving standards here. The RCIPS can only do so much and Inspector Jones is probably pulling his hair out as the situation only seems to be getting worse. There needs to be a coordinated strategic approach, perhaps with a Minister appointed by the Governor to direct activity in ensuring that the relevant agencies: NRA, RCIPS, driver and vehicle licensing and testing, courts are liaising and singing from the same hymn sheet. Additionally, the penalties for driving offences need updating, a $500 fine for mobile phone use/speeding I believe would soon change behaviours.
He is so astute!
yawn…more waffle for the police farce.
free money making solution:
treble all fines. 3 fines in a year and you get a 18 month ban.
In other news I’m yet to see a police car properly use an indicator in a roundabout.
That is absolutely right. Countless times I’ve seen police cars turning right off the LP Highway on the Kings roundabout using the left hand lane and not even bothering to indicate. The sad truth is that some police drivers, ill-trained, don’t even realise that what they’re doing is dangerous and illegal.