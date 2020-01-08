Hospital says patients unaffected by IT failure

Cayman Islands Hospital General Practice Clinic

(CNS): The Health Services Authority has issued a short statement to state that patient care was not affected by an IT system outage at the Cayman Islands Hospital. The HSA said it was continuing to deliver its services, despite the hardware failure that has impacted some aspects of its administrative functions. “Connection to the authority’s core clinical systems are fully functional and there should be no negative impact in services to our patients,” the release stated.

CNS has not received any reports of patients being impacted.

HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood said technical experts were working with the IT staff to prioritise full system restoration as quickly as possible. But email communications were being affected and she apologised for any inconvenience experienced as a result of that.