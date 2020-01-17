Over 180 parrots registered in DoE amnesty
(CNS): More than 180 parrots were registered during the Department of Environment ongoing amnesty but DoE officials believe there are many more in people’s homes. The department is urging people who have any in captivity to come clean and register them so they will be allowed to keep their pet parrots in future. The amnesty, which is open until the end of February, offers owners the chance to avoid potential prosecution from 1 March for keeping the parrots caged.
Officials from the DoE are happy with the response to the amnesty so far, as most people seem keen to do the right thing and get a health assessment for their birds, which is part of the registration process. The main problem researchers have found is that the pet parrots are a little too portly because many are overfed and expend no energy getting that food.
No parrots have been or will be seized under the amnesty, as the aim is to give people the chance to legally keep their birds and to give them advice on how best to take care of them. It will also allow the DoE to count the number of birds in captivity and help them with the necessary research to protect the dwindling and increasingly threatened wild population from further poaching.
Originally listed as a game bird, the Cayman parrot was given full protection under the Animals (Protection) Regulations, 1989.
Members of the public who have either Grand Cayman or Cayman Brac parrots are asked to contact the DoE at 949-8469 or email doe@gov.ky.
For more information visit the DoE website.
Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature
For God’s sake. I have 14 chickens in my yard. This government is stupid.
Only 180? That’s nothing to squawk about.