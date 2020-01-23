Ombudsman offers info on data protection

(CNS Local Life): The Office of the Ombudsman will be holding a meet and greet inside the Government Administration Building on Tuesday morning, 28 January, in recognition of International Data Privacy Day, which will be celebrated in the Cayman Islands for the first time, following the commencement of the Data Protection Law (DPL) on 30 September 2019. According to a release from the ombudsman, anyone who has any questions about data protection and how it affects them can speak to staff from the office at the event, which will be held at the front entrance of GAB.

