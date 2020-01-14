Oceans hotter than ever in 2019

(CNS): The world’s oceans reached record temperatures last year caused by the “irrefutable and accelerating” heating of the planet, scientists said in the latest warnings about the affects of climate change. The research released this week is based on data from numerous sources and showed that the seas in 2019 were the warmest in recorded human history.

More than 90% of the excess heat generated by greenhouse gas emissions is stored in the oceans, making the measurements one of the clearest indications that global warming is real. The work was published in the academic science journal, Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, and noted that the past five consecutive years were the top five warmest years in the ocean historically and clear evidence of the climate emergency.

The heating was distributed throughout the world’s oceans, with the vast majority of regions showing an increase in thermal energy. The Atlantic Ocean and Southern Ocean near the Antarctic Circumpolar Current continued to show a larger warming compared to most of the other basins. Scientists believe that the southern oceans have taken up most of the global warming heat since 1970, accounting for as much as 43% of the increase in sea temperature over the last fifty years.

The scientists concluded that there “are no reasonable alternatives aside from anthropogenic emissions of heat-trapping gases” for the increase in the ocean temperatures.

“Increased ocean temperatures lead to rising sea levels and… the past 10 years are also the highest in global mean sea level since 1900,” the authors wrote.

“Increases in ocean temperature reduce dissolved oxygen in the ocean and significantly affect sea life, particularly corals and other temperature- and chemistry-sensitive organisms… The increasing heat increases evaporation, and the extra moisture in the warmer atmosphere nourishes heavy rains and promotes flooding… leading to a more extreme hydrological cycle and more extreme weather in particular hurricanes and typhoons,” they warned.

The scientists explained that the increased warming is why the Earth has experienced increasing catastrophic fires in the Amazon, California and Australia.

“It is important to note that ocean warming will continue even if the global mean surface air temperature can be stabilized at or below 2°C… in the 21st century,” they noted, adding that the rate of increase could still be reduced by appropriate human actions that lead to rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.