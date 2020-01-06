Night shifts source of port’s challenges

Grand Cayman cargo port

(CNS): Changes to and management of the workers’ shift patterns at the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands are having an impact on the operations, which will not be resolved by a bigger dock. Although PACI Acting Director Joseph Woods is insistent that Grand Cayman needs a larger cargo pier, he told CNS that there are challenges surrounding the management of the night shift that are undermining efficiency and proving difficult to resolve.

During the recent Finance Committee hearings, Woods revealed that there had been problems with night shift workers as changes over the years to shift patterns had led to abuse by some workers that had created inefficiencies and inequity of pay, time off and holiday benefits between the staff working during the day and those at night.

Efforts by management to resolve the problems and create a fairer system led to a decline in morale among the night workforce, complaints about the change being unfair, at least one dismissal and a team that is increasingly disgruntled. But Woods insisted that the proposed changes are not unfair and designed to ensure that the port operated efficiently, that workers received fair pay and that the teams would not be constantly taking sick time and leaving the dock short-handed.

“In an ideal world we need to rearrange how the night shift is planned to the satisfaction of workers and that ensure value for money and efficiency in operations,” Woods said, as he admitted that this was a priority for the port to resolve.

He said it was important that staff members were happy with the working conditions, but the pattern that was currently allowing them to abuse the system was no longer viable and had to change, which would require staff and management “meeting somewhere in the middle”.

Woods denied allegations that were raised in the committee hearings in November that the operations manager had made shocking racists remarks about staff. He said that there had been no official complaints recorded accusing any managers of discrimination.

Woods said that one person was fired for gross misconduct after attempting to organise a work stoppage and using the authority’s own equipment in a dangerous manner to block work on the dock. This had stemmed from the complaints about the loss of what the night shift saw as a change to less favourable working conditions after Woods attempted to close the gaps caused by shift patterns. He said there was no evidence that the staff member had been racially abused and that the issues all revolved around the shift patterns.

CNS understands that the port authority’s board is also involved and some members have taken sides with the disgruntled workers while others are keen to see the director solve the shift pattern problem.

Woods would not comment on any dispute among board members but confirmed there were disagreements about the best way to resolve the problems. CNS understands that some board members had called and held separate meetings from the usual scheduled monthly meetings about these staffing issues, which appears to have created more challenges for management in its approach to the project.

Woods, who has been acting in post for 18 months, did not apply for the vacant post and government has not yet announced the outcome of recent interviews. Other management problems involved the chief financial officer, who has been on extended sick leave for many months and his retirement will be announced in the coming months.

The problems in the management team, the board disagreements and the disgruntled night-workers come at a time when the port is at the centre of the government’s proposal to develop cruise berthing facilities, as the authority would retain control of the new facility if it was given the green light following a rescheduled referendum later this year.

PACI is keen to see the cargo enhanced, as Woods said it is essential to future operations that the port gets a wider pier and is given more space in the dock area for operations. He believes that with the growing population and an increase in imports, it will not be long before the dock will no longer be able to accommodate the cargo coming in.

See Finance Committee hearings on the port authority on CIGTV below starting at 3:06:00