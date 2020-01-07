New referendum question gazetted

Campaigners collect petition signatures

(CNS): Government has made an amendment to the referendum question it plans to ask voters when a new date is set for the national poll on the proposed cruise berthing project. The change was gazetted quietly on 18 December, with no statements or explanations about the alteration to the wording. A spokesperson for the Cruise Port Referendum campaign said they were not consulted on the revision to the question, even though it is one of the grounds for the judicial review brought by one of its members.

The newly worded question has been changed from the text passed in the Legislative Assembly at the end of October, which was: “Should the Cayman Islands continue to move forward with building the cruise berthing and enhanced cargo port facility?”

The revised question reads: “Should the Cayman Islands continue to proceed with building the cruise berthing and enlarged and refurbished cargo port facility?” (Changes highlighted by CNS)

The question forms part of the regulations to the official Referendum (People-initiated Referendum Regarding the Port) Law, 2019, which paved the way for this first ever people-initiated vote and not the law itself. As a result, it appears that there will be no need for the government to debate the change in the Legislative Assembly.

The question nevertheless forms part of the judicial review brought by CPR member Shirley Roulstone, which will be heard by the Grand Court on 22 January.

Concerns about the wording of the original referendum question is one of the grounds that will be considered by Justice Tim Owens, as Roulstone has argued that the emotive language in that initial question was biased towards the project.

She has also said that the proposed cargo dock redevelopment was never part of the public petition, which was signed by some 6,000 people, and so should not be part of the referendum, since this is a people-initiated vote, as set out in the Constitution, and not a government poll.

It appears, however, that government may have opted to remove the more emotive language ahead of the legal case in an apparent acknowledgment of the arguments made by Roulstone in her submissions to the court to try and reduce the grounds in dispute. But it has still failed to address the more fundamental problem of including the matter of the cargo dock.

A spokesperson for the CPR group said that in line with government’s approach to the campaign from the very beginning, it has again chosen to simply ignore all of those who worked to successfully secure the signatures that triggered this people’s vote. Therefore, the revised question still falls short of meeting the petition’s request.

“CPR was not consulted about this change and again it still fails to address the spirit of the petition that people signed, which focused only on the cruise project,” a spokesperson for the campaign said.

The JR is set to take around three days, and given the urgency of the issue, the judge is expected to rule expeditiously. But depending on the outcome of the case and his final decision, the question may need to be amended again before the new date is set for the people of Cayman to decide whether they do or do not support the controversial cruise project.