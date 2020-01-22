Neighbours outraged by Lacovia tower blocks plan

Current site, with Watercolours in background and Lacovia as it is now

Artist’s rendition of the proposed plan at Lacovia

(CNS): A planning application by Lacovia for three 10-storey tower blocks on the current Seven Mile Beach site has caused outrage among wealthy neighbours on the famous stretch of beach, who feel the proposed redevelopment is too big for the location and will cause overcrowding around their luxury beachfront homes. Bronte Developers have applied to build 96 apartments in three towers, each of which will be ten storeys high, as well as auxiliary buildings and a whopping 13 swimming pools.

The application and objections were due to be heard by the Central Planning Authority on Wednesday, with most of those objections based on concerns about the size, aesthetics and the increase in the number of people that such a development would bring to the area. The planning department, itself, also noted that the height, scale and massing as well as a proposed 8ft wall and the objectors’ concerns required an appearance by the developers.

In its submissions on the application, the Department of Environment fell short of requiring an EIA after conducting a screening exercise, even though the property fronts onto a marine park.

But in its role on behalf of the National Conservation Council it noted the need for the developers to adhere to agreed measures to protect the nesting turtles on the beach in front of the site, additional coastal setbacks in preparation for climate change and sea level rises and the inclusion of native species in the landscaping scheme.

The DoE also noted that, as the proposed but higher development will be set within the footprint of the existing 3-storey buildings, it may block daylight, sunlight and views from adjacent condos. A high-level assessment of the visual impact on the neighbouring units should be considered as well as the noise and vibration from the cumulative effects from additional 10-storey developments on Seven Mile Beach, the DoE said.

Some of the owners of the units that will be affected are clearly furious by the proposed plan, which, if approved, will replace the current Lacovia complex with a far bigger development that will change the nature of the neighbourhood. Objectors are also outraged by the proposed 13 swimming pools, the number of guests that the complex would hold and the impact on the marine environment as well as the the beach

“13 swimming pools! Really, who needs 13 swimming pools?” one asked in his letter of objection. “Especially when you have the most beautiful sea in the world right out front. This is a large influx of people in an area not really big enough to contain that many chairs / umbrellas. The owners will be packed in like sardines… It is sad to me that you are allowing giant corporations to come in and build these completely out of context buildings. The beach is beautiful because it is not overwhelmed by skyscrapers.”

Another objector described the proposed project as a “monstrosity” on a quiet beach and “way out of proportion with the rest of the buildings on that stretch of beach”.

Meanwhile, well known development law firm, Jackson Law, has also submitted an extensive letter of objection on behalf of the Strata at Watercolours, the existing 10-storey building next to the Lacovia site.

The firm detailed numerous issues that he claimed contravene the planning law. They noted that in this case the financial backing and viability of the project has not been disclosed and that the project constitutes an over-development of the site. They also noted the absence of an application to demolish the existing condos.

“Our clients are concerned that there has been no application for planning permission for demolition of the existing development,” Jackson Law stated. “Whilst it may have been conveniently presumed that an application to build a new building or buildings on the same property somehow carries with it the inherent permission to demolish existing structures, that clearly cannot be the case.”

The proposed redevelopment is estimated to cost around $180 million and is expected to be the first in many proposed redevelopments in Seven Mile Beach which could all now, according to the law, be up to ten storeys high, which is giving much wider concern that Seven Mile Beach will be transformed in such away that it will make the once uniquely beautiful beach no different front the multiple overdeveloped of beachfront resorts in Florida.

See the CPA Agenda for Wednesday 22 January here