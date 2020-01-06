More trouble exposed for Boeing’s 737 Max 8

One of Cayman Airways’ new 737 Max 800 aircraft

(CNS): US aircraft manufacturer Boeing has admitted that another potential problem with the grounded 737 Max 8 aircraft was discovered during last month’s safety audit. Hundreds of these planes have been sitting in airports and hangers around the world since March last year in the wake of two fatal crashes in which a total of 346 people were killed. According to the latest reports from the US media, which have been confirmed, “previously unreported concerns” with the wiring on the plane have now been revealed.

Cayman Airways Ltd (CAL) has two Max 8 aircraft sitting on the ground at Owen Roberts International Airport and two more on order. During the recent Finance Committee hearings, CAL CEO Fabian Whorms told members of the Legislative Assembly that the national flag carrier had no plans to look at alternative aircraft to deal with the government company’s aging fleet.

Whorms admitted that having these planes on the ground was a major challenge that had blown up the budget, and it would be compounded by the need for at least one of the older planes the airline is relying on to be retired over the next few weeks.

Hopes that Boeing may have fixed the problem, which is believed to relate to the software, leading to the possible return to the skies have been shaken by the latest revelation. The New York Times was the first to report this new problem, which the aircraft manufacturer has confirmed.

Boeing told the FAA last month that it is looking into whether two sections of wiring that control the tail of the plane are too close together and could cause a short circuit — and potentially a crash — if pilots did not react appropriately.

Boeing has said, however, that it “would be premature to speculate” about whether the discovery would lead to more design changes or how it would impact the planes’ potential re-certification by the aviation authorities.

Following the firing of Boeing’s boss Dennis Mullenburd at Christmas, the new chief executive, David Calhoun, officially takes over next Monday and this will be item number one on what is likely to be a long list of challenges.