More trouble exposed for Boeing’s 737 Max 8
(CNS): US aircraft manufacturer Boeing has admitted that another potential problem with the grounded 737 Max 8 aircraft was discovered during last month’s safety audit. Hundreds of these planes have been sitting in airports and hangers around the world since March last year in the wake of two fatal crashes in which a total of 346 people were killed. According to the latest reports from the US media, which have been confirmed, “previously unreported concerns” with the wiring on the plane have now been revealed.
Cayman Airways Ltd (CAL) has two Max 8 aircraft sitting on the ground at Owen Roberts International Airport and two more on order. During the recent Finance Committee hearings, CAL CEO Fabian Whorms told members of the Legislative Assembly that the national flag carrier had no plans to look at alternative aircraft to deal with the government company’s aging fleet.
Whorms admitted that having these planes on the ground was a major challenge that had blown up the budget, and it would be compounded by the need for at least one of the older planes the airline is relying on to be retired over the next few weeks.
Hopes that Boeing may have fixed the problem, which is believed to relate to the software, leading to the possible return to the skies have been shaken by the latest revelation. The New York Times was the first to report this new problem, which the aircraft manufacturer has confirmed.
Boeing told the FAA last month that it is looking into whether two sections of wiring that control the tail of the plane are too close together and could cause a short circuit — and potentially a crash — if pilots did not react appropriately.
Boeing has said, however, that it “would be premature to speculate” about whether the discovery would lead to more design changes or how it would impact the planes’ potential re-certification by the aviation authorities.
Following the firing of Boeing’s boss Dennis Mullenburd at Christmas, the new chief executive, David Calhoun, officially takes over next Monday and this will be item number one on what is likely to be a long list of challenges.
If the leadership at CAL can’t see that the MAX 8 is a disaster then we need a change in leadership at CAL. It is time for the country to make smart decisions about the money that we are spending on CAL.
minister of tourism should no have gone all in, with these planes. they should have been smarter and did half and half. I mean, sure. Service time is increased and running costs a bit more. But at least you have two options. Instead of saying “ya lets just buy one kind” and have a ticker tape parade that was done and over quicker than the boeing jets were in service.
Didn’t these planes come with a warranty of some sort? If they can’t fly, why do we have to keep them? That’s people “we can trust” kind of government! Bragging about these 4 big ass planes we were gonna have. Yeh, no good on earth! Kinda matches our government.
Flying the Max 8’s are just barely safer than driving in Cayman.
Yea no good saw the problem n styl went and purchased them must want kill our cayman ppl get different planes n not those
In June 2019, American Airlines switched to Airbus A321XLR with order of 50 new aircraft and 30 retrofit kits for existing. CAL Exec suite sat on their hands with 2 of 3 paperweights delivered to the most corrosive place above water, and a duplicate fleet cost with antique aircraft, breaking every other day. See 12 hr delay for Jamaica passengers.
Can we please have the A320s? I love those. I’ve been using JetBlue and American’s A320s recently and I’d take them any day over the 737 Max.
Why haven’t we heard about Cayman Air pursuing Boeing for compensation? Are there some connected folks in the middle of arrangement complicating a direct claim?
We, and every other airline in the world, knew months ago that it was always more than a software problem. It’s hard to imagine how CAL exec could not be keeping on top of the news flow concerning the problems, when it costs so much to warehouse them idle, AND operate the unreliable replacements. Boeing took a 40 year old aircraft type, extended the fuselage to fit more seats, and bolted bigger, and heavier engines too far forward, then created MCAS software to override the inherent mechanical pitch issues and prevent stalling. Using single source pitot tube hardware, proven now to be tragically unreliable, engine design, and the tail wiring problem is just another in a long list of hardware headaches that won’t go away with new software. Further, I would be very concerned about pilot expressions that, “they’ll fly these tomorrow”, as it suggests they don’t fully understand the severity of the design faults that can’t be remedied with a CPU reflash.
Take them apart and ship them back to where they came from in pieces. Or sink them next to the Kittiwake for a dive site.
I’m not flying on these planes ever..You are welcome to experience being crash dummies..
CAL Does not have to leave Boeing- what it does have to do is get rid of the Max 8’s once and for all as there was NO NEED to buy brand new airplanes. What CAL can do is source the 800 series such as they had in their fleet recently or even the 500 or 700 series. All 3 types can be sourced with average age of 15 years (which is not bad for an aircraft). Time for the Chairman, CEO and board to come down off their high horses- total bad management for KX.
When CAL was taken delivery of the first 737Max I posted that they should take it around the block for a spin to make certain that everything would be ok, but I guess they didn’t hear me. May be they should have taken it around the block twice. Just saying. Time to switch to Airbus.
My family and I were on one of the first passenger flights to Orlando. Looking back, we thank our lucky stars we made it okay. Despite the racist posts circulating, which presume that all foreign pilots are somehow inferior trained/equipped, the NTSB’s own DCA19RA017/DCA19RA101 reports outlined the exact MCAS upset recovery procedure followed by both deceased Lion and Ethiopian pilot sets. The Ethipiopian air pilots had taken the optional directive training that was issued following Li610 and was one of the first airlines in the world to receive 737-800 practice simulators. Didn’t matter.
Please buy some Embraer 195’s or Airbus A220’s now CAL. If it’s a Boeing 737, I ain’t going. That manufacturer has broken my trust with its 737 production.
Ditch Boeing and go with Airbus A220’s. Biggest selling medium range plane in 2019.
You could not fly the Embraers to Jamaica and carry all the luggage. Fact.
At least an Embraer has a much better chance of actually completing the journey.
Fine. Get a C130 for that run. Embraer works great on the Ft Lauderdale run with plenty of Christmas shopping baggage.
Possibly time now for CAL to cut their losses and go Airbus. There is no set date for the reintroduction of the 737 Max, so make a little phone call to Mr. Boeing, say sorry, deals off, join the group libel action by other airlines in the same situation and move on quickly.
They may have left it too late. The back orders from the other manufacturers are so big, it may be many years before aircraft ordered now are available. CAL bet big on the MAX, and then when the problems arose, they doubled down. The airline may not be able to survive as a result. Political involvement and pride may have been its downfall. They flew too close to the sun.
An Airbus (or even Boeing) order now would be at least 4 years for delivery.
Could be years, if ever. FAA discovered that 5% or more of inspected 737 NG’s (700, 800, 900) had structural cracks which ought to have grounded them as well. Brand new planes flown by 100’s of airlines. The only reason they haven’t been formally grounded as well, is because more of them haven’t crashed yet. I don’t want my family flying on any of these.