More laws coming to tighten offshore regime

(CNS): Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers is presenting another bundle of draft legislation to her colleagues in the Legislative Assembly to debate when it meets at the end of this month to help the jurisdiction meet the findings of last year’s FATF review. The draft bills deal with changes to the oversight of open-ended and closed-ended funds and address the controversial issue of beneficial ownership.

Officials said the five pieces of legislation are intended to modernise regulation and provide additional surety and transparency for investors and managers of Cayman-based funds and clarify the definition of beneficial owner and corporate service provider responsibilities. Officials said that the legislative changes will also improve best market practices as well as enhancing anti-money laundering and other key regulatory standards.

The Private Funds Bill, 2020 and the Mutual Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2020 seek to adopt sensible and commercially responsive regulation that has been the mainstay of the Cayman Islands open-ended funds regime, and seek to maintain its position as the preeminent jurisdiction for investment funds, officials said in a release about the new bills.

“The publication of the bills signifies the government’s intention to update the investment funds framework while staying mindful of industry realities,” the financial services ministry stated. “The goal is to ensure that the Cayman Islands continue to effectively compete at a high level, allowing for innovation and market development, based on a regulatory framework that effectively supervises the industry and strengthens investor confidence in Cayman Islands fund vehicles.”

The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Limited Liability Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2020 are expected to further refine and improve the jurisdiction’s beneficial ownership regime.

Drafted in consultation with the working group comprising Cayman-based funds professionals, including accounting, audit, administration, governance and legal firms and associations, the industry has provided input on all the laws. The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) was also consulted.

The Mutual Funds Bill would require those funds not previously covered under the existing Mutual Funds Law, specifically those funds with 15 or fewer investors capable of appointing or removing the operators, to register with CIMA and be subject to regulation.

Under the Private Funds Bill, private funds would also need to register with CIMA and be subject to regulation. Specifically, the bill would require private funds to have appropriate and consistent internal procedures for the proper valuation of their assets. In keeping with what exists currently for mutual funds under the Mutual Funds Law, the Private Funds Bill would also require that a private fund be audited annually by a CIMA-approved auditor in accordance with international audit standards and have proper custodial and cash monitoring processes.

The bills dealing with beneficial owners and related corporate services also make changes to the exemptions and powers of the Registrar of Companies which, officials said, will strengthen the beneficial ownership regime here.