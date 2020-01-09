MLA worried about sea levels

Flooding in Newlands (file photo)

(CNS): Opposition Deputy Leader Alva Suckoo, who represents Newlands, has created a WhatsApp group to help record information about the anticipated King Tides this month and next, as his constituents are likely to experience the worst of any potential flooding. Following a call from the Department of Environment this week for the public to document the high tides, Suckoo believes his constituency is on the front-line of sea-level rise and it is important residents join in the data collection.

In a statement to the press, he said that because of the predicted increase in King Tides in the coming days and the DoE’s request for data and pictures, he has created a social media group to help gather and share information, given that many of them live in low lying areas.

Suckoo has worked with Infrastructure Minister Joey Hew to address some of the sea water inundation problems in his constituency. This led to the resurfacing and raising of some roads last year, alleviating some of the flooding. However, he remains worried that this temporary relief will not address the long term threat as global sea levels continue to rise.

“This is not a local problem and I have no doubt that rising sea-levels has played a significant role in making this problem worse, and if the trend continues we need to be proactive and find ways to address the problem, because it is impacting properties in the area,” he said.

“I am also very grateful that the DoE is taking the problem seriously and that they are taking proactive steps to ensure that we find ways to deal with it. This is not just a Newlands issue, and I am inviting everyone living in coastal low-lying areas to join the group and share whatever information they can when the tides are impacting them, so that the DoE can make proper assessments and propose solutions based on real data,” he added.

Encouraging participation by as many residents as possible, he said, “Reliable data related to this problem is very much needed and I am encouraging everyone to participate so that the DOE can progress their work armed with this information.”

Members of the DoE will also be added to the group and Suckoo is suggesting that constituents post pictures and videos taken in affected areas, along with the date, time and location.