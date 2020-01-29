MLA calls for climate change policy

(CNS): With a draft climate change policy gathering dust in the environment ministry for almost a decade, the opposition representative for Newlands, Alva Suckoo, has filed a private member’s motion for the upcoming session of the Legislative Assembly calling on government to form a commission to create an up to date climate policy and oversee its implementation.

He is also asking the government to increase public awareness of the impending challenge and to put climate change on the school curriculum.

Suckoo told CNS that he has made the decision to bring this motion now as “it is time we got into this fight” because the current draft policy has been gathering dust since 2011.

“In that time world leaders have moved from denial to acceptance and now crisis,” the deputy opposition leader warned. “I believe that our regional and international influence places us in the perfect position to take a leadership role. We can organise, influence and drive efforts, especially in jurisdictions where the resources and technical ability are not at a level to tackle the problem.”

Suckoo said that while small islands may contribute relatively less to global warming, they will, like the Cayman Islands, be the first to feel its effects.

“The government has made commitments to do its part, so I am hoping that this motion will hopefully kick-start that effort,” he said, though he has not yet indicated whether he expects government to support the motion.

“There is no central authority tasked with taking on our climate change concerns and I believe we are now at the point where further delays only add to the long term risk and costs associated with climate change.

“The Bill of Rights makes it very clear that the government needs to take on board these concerns, and I am sure that we will soon see another judicial review if the neglect continues,” he said, noting the legal challenge currently in the courts regarding the National Trust’s concerns over government’s failure to honour its constitutional obligation to protect the environment with the damaging plans for the cruise project.

In recent years all administrations in the Cayman Islands have had a checkered record on environmental protection. While many ministers and leaders have made claims about their support for protecting the environment, they have often undermined what they said with the policies they enact in other areas. While Wayne Panton, the former environment minister, was the first true champion of the environment, he had to battled his own party and Cabinet colleagues to get the National Conservation Law through.

Most other ministers have done nothing to speak of to contain the runaway coastal development and have failed to sanction developers who disregard the existing environmental protections. The current administration has attacked the conservation law, failed to adopt the climate change policy and, despite talking about addressing the islands’ plastic problem, it has failed to do anything.

It has done nothing notable to implement its own alleged policy supporting the waste management pyramid, such as promoting the reduction and reuse of waste. It has also fallen woefully short on encouraging any significant recycling, leaving it up to people in the community to make the effort to try.

But the biggest piece of evidence that government sees environmental protection and conservation policies as an inconvenience rather than an area it is truly committed to address is its proposed port project.

The government is planning to directly destroying a significant acreage of ancient, unique, pristine coral reef and the species that live on it and the same amount again indirectly by its proposed cruise berthing facility. Over the last few years government’s support for this act of environmental destruction has been increasingly difficult to justify.

However, a climate change policy would require government to go much further than the current conservation law, which the premier has already labeled as “ridiculous”. A climate change policy would impact even wider elements of the economy and government than the NCL.

From planning law coastal set backs, which will need to change dramatically to accommodate predictions regarding sea-level rise, to policies impacting energy and water consumption, an effective climate change policy would herald in significant changes.

It would also require the management of the Cayman Islands’ economic dependence on continuous consumption, impacting the bottom line for the Treasury as well as businesses.