Missing law at heart of cruise vote case

The Cruise Port Referendum petition

(CNS): The legal team representing Shirley Roulstone, who filed for a judicial review of the government’s cruise port referendum process, argued that government’s failure to enact a framework referendum law has led to a catalogue of problems surrounding how the petition for the referendum, the law for this specific vote and now the campaign in the run-up to the vote have been handled. Lawyers said government’s breach of duty, given the absence of a general law, has led to serious inequities and allowed it to dictate the rules of a people’s vote.

Chris Butler, from Matrix Chambers in London, presented Roulstone’s case to Justice Tim Owen, who is presiding over the anticipated legal hearing, which opened in Grand court Wednesday morning. He said that how elections and referendums are conducted is fundamental to democracy, as he set out the problems that the lack of general legislation has caused to the conduct of this proposed vote so far and argued that was why the missing law mattered so much.

With issued such as government including the cargo dock in the question, even though the petition made no mention of that issue, and the “grossly misleading” information it had circulated as fact during the campaign so far, Butler implied that it seems to have “suited government” not to have the necessary general law in place.

A significant amount of the concerns that campaigners for the vote now have boil down to the missing general legislation. Butler argued that it would have been expected that such a law would set the rules for how petition signatures are collected in the case of a people-initiated referendum, how they are verified, how the question and dates are set, the rules around campaign finance and the boundaries, limitations or guardrails needed to ensure that fairness and equality prevail during any referendum campaign.

But the failure to enact the required law has led to government’s policy to support a cruise dock dominating the rules every step of the way. Butler said that this is because the government, and by extension the Legislative Assembly, is not impartial on this vote and would not be in any people’s vote, and that is reflected in the specific port referendum law.

Starting with its approach to the verification to the massive inequities in promotional spending, the referendum campaigners have been put at a disadvantage while the government had “a free hand” in setting the rules, Butler argued.

He pointed out that government had required all 5,300 people, the number needed to trigger the poll, to sign a second document before it would accept the veracity of the petition. Then, given its access to publicly funded media, the missing referendum law has seen government put out propaganda as fact.

Butler offered the court various examples, including the open promotion and invitation by the premier to those who had signed the petition to remove their names. He argued that even the disenfranchisement of potential voters was caused by the missing framework law, as the specific port legislation made no provision about opportunities for voters to register.

He pointed out that when the question was first passed and the dates set, there was almost no window of opportunity for new voters to register, which a basic law would be expected to make provision for. He said government had “strikingly failed to protect the right voters have to register”.

The lawyer also argued the complete absence of any campaign finance rules, even in the bespoke law for the actual vote, had compounded the inequities. He argued that it was not just about how much was spent but the issue of transparency and the problem of unknown third party backers.

But he said the absence of campaign finance rules was “not surprising” because “it suits the government” not to be constrained in this case. He suggested that government was well aware that the opposition to its port policy is coming from a grassroots civil organisation with no money and no wealthy backers that could outspend the government.

On the other hand, it has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars of public cash promoting the port, which has also been supported by the spending of its commercial partners on the project, and there is no public record of that expenditure.

It is currently estimated that government alone has spent around $420,000 in public money, compared to the CPR spending of just $75,000, which has come from private small donors and the campaign supporters’ pockets.

In addition, the use of Radio Cayman highlights another major inequity. As a popular local radio station, government has used its ownership of the medium to run thousands of free ads, a service not offered to the CPR. It also dressed up those policy promotional adverts as public service announcements when they were not and contained many disputed claims and not facts.

Butler argued that, in general, government had abused its power to promote “grossly misleading” claims about the project in official literature and at meetings.

Following Butler’s intense and detailed arguments about the missing law, Tom Lowe QC, who is representing the National Trust, backed most of what he had said. But Lowe urged the judge to look at the misleading position government has made about the environmental threats.

He described some claims as “really shameful”, in particular the government’s efforts to mislead people into thinking that the reefs in the harbour are already destroyed by cruise ship anchors, when the truth of the matter is that it is home to some of the best reefs in the country. Lowe said that even the tourism ministry’s own environmental consultants, Baird, had found that there was an “abundance of living coral” in the George Town Harbour.

He said the government had some serious legal hurdles, as it appeared intent on contravening its own National Conservation Law regarding endangered species, which the reefs provide a home to, with this proposed construction. Lowe also raised the extensive, unfair and unjust approach taken by the government and the “fundamental need for fair play” in any referendum.

The senior counsel also revealed that the Trust is acting as an “intervener” in this judicial review, but there are plans to bring a much more substantial legal case regarding the environmental threat posed by the project.

The case continues in Court 3 Thursday with the government’s response. Check back to CNS throughout this week for full coverage of the court proceedings followed by details revealed in the documents supporting the case.