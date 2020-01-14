Matrimonial vows of UDP and PPM

Mario Rankin writes: The 2005-2009 election cycle resulted in the PPM-led government, the administration that piloted the Cayman Islands headfirst into a global recession, despite being warned by local and foreign consultants that we were not immune or exempt from this potential collapse. In the words of then minister of education, Alden McLaughlin, “only God” could stop him, as he along with the entire Cabinet were warned not to take on the level of capital projects and expenditures they had approved. Keeping in mind that this was in 2008, it was the last leg of that election cycle and the PPM was in full election mode, thus disregarding all of the above.

As the government proceeded to engage and move forward on projects, such as two new high schools, post office and a new by-pass, which 50 million dollars from the education budget was used to build, it was clear that the government had no regard for the impact this would have on the people of the Cayman Islands and the economy in the future because they were waiting on God, and as predicted by the consultants and not God, it came to pass.

The worst global economic meltdown since the Great Depression in the 1920’s happened that same year and we started to feel the tremendous ripple effects almost immediately. Simply because our leaders were in full pursuit of political emblems to secure their seats in the upcoming election. Ironically, their behaviour and recklessness, by not taking advice to put projects on hold, was the same thing that cost them that election to their arch rivals, the UDP, which was spearheaded by McKeeva Bush in 2009.

Immediately after being elected and becoming Cayman’s first premier under the new constitution, McKeeva went into negotiations with multiple entities to move projects forward, like waste-to-energy at the landfill and a cruise berthing facility. Having meeting after meeting and after much back and forth, there were some request for proposal documents tendered for bidding on projects from the Port Authority and Department of Environmental Health (DEH).

The tender process had taken place and the Central Tender Committee (CTC) had awarded two separate companies’ projects. One was GLF for the build-out of cruise piers and Wheelabrator, a waste-to-energy company from the USA in partnership with a local arm in Cayman, got the landfill project.

Shortly after this was made public, for whatever reasons, McKeeva devised a way to pull the legally awarded contracts from the winning bidders and redirected the projects to be given to other bidders that were also a part of the CTC process.

Much speculation was floated around as to why the premier would make this change last minute. The most popular rumours were that the Chinese were at play, China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC) and payouts from CHEC were the reason for this sudden change of obligation by government.

This was the beginning of the end of the ability of the Cayman Islands to maintain its independence on moving capital projects forward without the approval of the Foreign Commonwealth Office (FCO). The idea that we were about to go into business with a globally-known company that has a reputation notorious for bribery, I think, was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Once the reports washed ashore across the pond on the doorstep of the FCO, coupled with the fresh mishap from the previous PPM-led administration and their capital floundering, the FCO was left with very little choice other than implementing the Framework for Fiscal Responsibility (FFR).

In light of this behaviour, the FCO felt they had to intervene because the government had been warned about the issue surrounding the potential global crisis, yet they took zero precautions or advice and went ahead with projects like business as usual. The FCO felt it was in the best interest of the people to impose an FFR, something that would act as watchdog and limit how the government could spend the public’s money in the future. Something, that has its pros and cons.

The PPM government forced people to vote for the 2009 Constitution by having an exit polling station setup in the exiting room of the general election. The thought process was, in my opinion, that they believed they were going to win the election because of the projects they started prior to the election.

In 2009, we saw a reformed constitution be enshrined in our history books, where the bar to win this vote for the reform was directly manipulated by the PPM government by changing the constitutional requirements of 50%+1 of the entire registered voters to be successful to 50%+1 of those that voted on that day, something they amended at the eleventh hour after realising how unpopular the newly drafted constitution was with the local Caymanian people.

Impacts of the FFR and new constitution, these new regulations, created numerous issues.

1. The fact that we now are talking about building a cruise berthing facility and can’t financially take on the responsibility on our own because of the limitations of the FFR, because we have exceeded the limit of the borrowing capacity with other projects. For us to build this or engage with any other capital projects of this magnitude, it will have to be done from an alternative source, hence we see this public-private partnership between the government and cruise lines.

2. The FFR has also reminded us we are a British colony, in regard to the FCO stepping in and calling the shots, something they haven’t done for a long time.

3. It set us back a few decades in respect to our integrity on how we have successfully managed our political destiny and legislative process. Now having to re-start the process of regaining the confidence of our colonial masters, leaves us very vulnerable to other issues the UK has been trying to get us to agree with, such as the financial industry, the most lucrative pillar of our economy and a great competitor to them.

4. The newly forced 2009 Constitutional upgrade also has its impact on our continuity. In some cases, like the ridiculous 50%+1 of the entire electorate to win a people-initiated referendum and you must have 25% of registered voters to trigger one.

5. There are no provisions to ensure that if any government refuses to implement constitutional requirements entirely and enforce all laws that governs the lands of our 3 islands, they shall be held accountable and become subject of being ejected from parliament on the grounds of breaching a contractual obligation as elected for the sole purpose of properly representing the people of the Cayman Islands.

6. We need a provision in the Constitution that requires every capital works project, of any proportion, to have a full and complete comprehensive study in place that highlights every possible impact across the board. If there is any anomaly that tips the scale and creates an unbalanced environment and infrastructure or continuity for our islands, where if all aren’t benefitting, it is not happening.

It is long passed the time where we continue to accept that we are not entitled to be contributors or have a say. It is time we are within the proverbial circle and lines that have separated and marginalized many Caymanians. No longer will we elect, whilst the status quo control. Their campaign dollars are to convince the electorate to vote for their puppets and we are never invited to the show… only every 4 years when the casting call comes around.

We are the director. We are the producer. We are the electorate. We are the power that controls the next chapter. Come on down 2021…