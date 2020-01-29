Man faces serious charge after bar fight

Cayman Islands courts, Grand Cayman

(CNS): A 39-year-old man from Bodden Town is facing charges of wounding with intent in connection with serious injuries he allegedly inflicted on another man during a fight outside a central George Town bar last year. The man, who was recently arrested and then subsequently charged, was expected in court Tuesday.

The assault took place outside Singh’s Roti Shop on Saturday, 16 November. According to the police report at the time of the brawl, the victim received a very serious laceration to his arm and was treated at the hospital.

A George Town woman who was arrested at the time has not been charged.