Mac denies desire to be leader again
(CNS): As he opened the proceedings at the first meeting of the year for the Legislative Assembly, Speaker McKeeva Bush oscillated between an angry rant against people not supporting government and giving thanks for surviving the earthquake. The representative for West Bay stated that he had no desire to be premier again or even a Cabinet minister, but said he planned to retain his West Bay seat next year.
Bush, who is the leader of the CDP and partner in the coalition government, appeared to be enraged by posts on social media criticisng the government, even though for the two decades prior to this administration he, himself, was a constant critic of the current premier (and vice-versa). While he raged about people not backing or praising government and urged members of the community to be good citizens, the speaker did not say what specifically had caused his apparent vexation.
He urged the members of the Legislative Assembly to stand behind government and its policies and stop tearing each other apart. He used the earthquake to demonstrate that, historically, governments have been right about the things they have done. He said the government had been cursed for introducing building codes but it had proved to be good for the islands.
Bush berated people on social media who were posting complaints about government and the MLAs because of their own political agenda, which he said was “the mindset of this country and it is wrong”, as he said people were complaining about photos.
“While we are accused, the facts are showing differently,” he said, as he accused the accusers of belittling members and lying. He said the public ought to be careful and that a “pack of lies hurts the nation”.
Bush told the members that he was not “seeking any higher office”. He said, “Let me debunk that,” adding that he did not want “to face that as the premier” or in Cabinet. However, he indicated that he would still be running in West Bay and hinted he wanted to remain speaker.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Politics
From his remarks, the Speaker of the House clearly does not understand that government works for the people and not vice versa. Complaining that the people do not support government is absurd. The record of the government id shameful at a minimum, and inept at worst.
The majority of projects the CIG has undertake in recent years has be delivered late, over-cost, abandoned, determined less than effective, poorly planned, poorly executed and mostly to the benefit of government or insiders. Cronies, influential businessmen, family members and colleagues support the whims and wishes of government, not to the benefit of the islands or the people in general, but to select chose few.
Most important is the issue of Open Government. The secret hidden details of the Port Project is a primary example, but the airport expansion, school construction and hand-outs. Public finds going to the all powerful churches on the islands are secretive deals that get the votes for the chosen few. Government In The Sunshine laws effectively work in other jurisctions, and in a small country like Cayman, they could be especially effective. If government has solid, fair and responsible reasons devoid of conflicts of interest, it should be proud to open its books and contracts to the people, and most certainly to the press.
So, Honorable Speaker, stop whining about lack of public support, and step up (or down) to support government that benefits these islands as a whole and not just the special interests.
So much for the idea of the Speaker being neutral. Fortunately, the legislative assembly hardly ever meets so we don’t have to hear much from him.
Physical or mental age?
Oh, that’s surprising. Perhaps he’d like to enact SIPL, or detail the terms of his being given the LA Speaker role, or the mechanism by which he asserts he has achieved a doctorate degree? Thought not!
Is this man for real? The whole point of Parliament is for the opposition to to keep the government in check – What is he talking about by urging members of the LA to stand behind the government?!
Awwe come on Mac, we all know ya can taste the fine wine, food and all the other perks tnat come with being premier.
Additionally be sure, while Alden needs you to hold his government togethet, get the PPM to sign a binding contract to support you being the next premier.
We gotta keep the poor governance going.
Politricks makes strange bedfellows!!!
Bet he wants to eventually declared a “National Hero” though!!!!!!!!!!
What an IDIOT! It truly doesn’t get any worse. What is his definition of a “Good Citizen”? The on way Mac will exit the political arena is when, or should i say if, the Standards in Public Life Law is passed.
He will run, not walk, to a non-extradition country with Casinos…
Time to put an age limit on MLAs? And before anyone jumps in with any ageist comments – I’m 69 and happily retired.
Ageist comm…Huh?
There defo needs to be a TERM limit on MLA’s
Who cares how old YOU are?