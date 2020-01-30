Mac denies desire to be leader again

Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush in the Legislative Assembly, 30 January 2020

(CNS): As he opened the proceedings at the first meeting of the year for the Legislative Assembly, Speaker McKeeva Bush oscillated between an angry rant against people not supporting government and giving thanks for surviving the earthquake. The representative for West Bay stated that he had no desire to be premier again or even a Cabinet minister, but said he planned to retain his West Bay seat next year.

Bush, who is the leader of the CDP and partner in the coalition government, appeared to be enraged by posts on social media criticisng the government, even though for the two decades prior to this administration he, himself, was a constant critic of the current premier (and vice-versa). While he raged about people not backing or praising government and urged members of the community to be good citizens, the speaker did not say what specifically had caused his apparent vexation.

He urged the members of the Legislative Assembly to stand behind government and its policies and stop tearing each other apart. He used the earthquake to demonstrate that, historically, governments have been right about the things they have done. He said the government had been cursed for introducing building codes but it had proved to be good for the islands.

Bush berated people on social media who were posting complaints about government and the MLAs because of their own political agenda, which he said was “the mindset of this country and it is wrong”, as he said people were complaining about photos.

“While we are accused, the facts are showing differently,” he said, as he accused the accusers of belittling members and lying. He said the public ought to be careful and that a “pack of lies hurts the nation”.

Bush told the members that he was not “seeking any higher office”. He said, “Let me debunk that,” adding that he did not want “to face that as the premier” or in Cabinet. However, he indicated that he would still be running in West Bay and hinted he wanted to remain speaker.