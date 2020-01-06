Lightning triggers tree and pole fire

  • Cayman News Service
    CUC light pole fire
(CNS): CUC and Cayman Islands Fire Service crews battled a dramatic fire near to condos at Lime Tree Bay off the Esterly Tibbetts Highway on Saturday evening after lightning struck a tree, which caught fire and in turn set a utility pole ablaze.

An undisclosed number of CUC customers were without power for a brief period, but in a Facebook post the power provider said some customers were without power until the early morning hours, as they sought to put out the fire and replace the pole.

Comments (1)

  1. Anonymous says:
    06/01/2020 at 3:38 pm

    Oh well, makes a change from a car smash.

