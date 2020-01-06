Lightning triggers tree and pole fire

CUC light pole fire

(CNS): CUC and Cayman Islands Fire Service crews battled a dramatic fire near to condos at Lime Tree Bay off the Esterly Tibbetts Highway on Saturday evening after lightning struck a tree, which caught fire and in turn set a utility pole ablaze.

An undisclosed number of CUC customers were without power for a brief period, but in a Facebook post the power provider said some customers were without power until the early morning hours, as they sought to put out the fire and replace the pole.