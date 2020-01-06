Iguana cull secures budget for 2020

Green iguana (Photo by Claire Fletcher)

(CNS): Having already killed well over one million invasive green iguanas, local cullers will be able to continue their important work in 2020 to keep the population down after financing was secured for the cull to continue in 2020. By the end of December, hunters had killed 1,123,526 iguanas, but the prolific breeding ability of the pesky reptile means that there are still hundreds of thousands of them still out there. Therefore, the $5 bounty continues.

However, as the New Year begins, the management company running the cull, which is based at the landfill in George Town, is asking all cullers to re-register to ensure that everyone is properly licensed.

“Any green iguanas brought in after 31 January 2020 by cullers with expired registration cards would not be accepted,” said Karl Noble, director of Cornwall Consulting, the company that manages the cull for the Department of Environment.

Registration renewals will begin Tuesday, 6 January, at the landfill counting station and continues until the end of the month. Cullers who wish to continue with the work are asked to bring proof of Caymanian status and a valid government-issued photo ID, as well as a valid firearms licence if they are using an air rifle.

Firearms licensing renewals or permits must be obtained from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

Registered cullers must be at least 18 years old and possess either Caymanian status or a valid trade and business licence. All registered cullers must also agree to terms set out in their contracts with the cull management company. These include the ability to correctly tell the difference between green and blue iguanas, agreeing never to trespass on private property and to treat animals humanely. Cull companies must also agree to manage team members and/or acquire green iguanas in a responsible manner, consistent with local laws and regulations.

“The green iguana cullers did a fantastic job in 2018/19, eliminating more than 1.1 million of these invasive creatures, but there is still more work to do,” said Environment Minister Dwayne Seymour. “Cabinet has agreed to fund this project going into 2020 to ensure we don’t let the situation get out of hand again.”