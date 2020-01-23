HSA monitoring new virus after US case

Travellers in China wear protective masks in response to the spread of the virus

(CNS): With one case of a new strain of coronavirus, known as 2019-nCoV, now reported in the United States, public health officials in the Cayman Islands said they are monitoring the situation surrounding this new respiratory disease, which, it now appears, can be transmitted from human to human. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) has issued an alert after more than 500 cases were reported in China, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan. Eighteen people have now died, all inside China.

“While there have been no local reports of the coronavirus in the Cayman Islands, the Public Health Department is closely monitoring the situation,” said HSA Medical Officer of health Samuel Williams Rodriguez in a press release from the Health Services Authority.

“At the advice of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) we continue to strengthen our surveillance efforts to detect patients with acute respiratory disease and to ensure all health care professionals are up to date with guidance on infection and prevention control, and standard recommendations to prevent infection spread of the disease,” he added.

“Travellers returning from countries where there have been reported cases, and who develop breathing difficulties that are unexplained by any other illness or virus, should contact a doctor as soon as possible and state their travel history so that a correct diagnosis can be made,” the public health doctor stated.

PAHO has not advised special screening at points of entry or recommended any travel or trade restrictions. But according to international reports, WHO is expected to declare a public health emergency of international concern today or tomorrow.

There is no vaccine available for this virus and treatment is supportive care based on the patient’s symptoms.

For more information on Acute Respiratory Disease, contact the Public Health Department on 244-2621.