Home invader gets ‘life’ in jail

Elmer Wright

(CNS): Elmer Wright (26) is now the second person in the Cayman Islands to be given an indeterminate ‘life’ sentence for a crime other than murder. Wright, who already has a serious criminal history, was told he would have to serve at least 18 years before he is eligible for a parole hearing, with no fixed date of release. Wright was convicted this week for his part in a crime spree culminating in a horrifying home invasion in 2017.

Wright was found guilty by Justice Roger Chapple of robbery and numerous other crimes, including a foiled home invasion off the West Bay Road before the gang of robbers headed to Prospect. The night ended in the notorious robbery, in which two homeowners were dragged from their bed, tied to chairs with duct tape, threatened and terrified by three armed masked men, before being robbed of some $35,000 worth of cash and valuables.

He was also convicted of the separate offences of possessing over 100 rounds of different caliber ammunition and a bullet-proof vest.

As the judge handed down the unfixed jail term, he explained his reasoning for such a decision, which in theory could see Wright jailed literally for life. He said that each and every one of his crimes was very serious. He noted the danger that Wright continues to pose to society, given that he continued to commit crime while on bail for the home invasion and while in jail.

The court heard during the proceedings of Wright’s trial and sentencing hearings that has previously run a lucrative business from within HMP Northward selling mobile phones to inmates.

The judge said that Wright was still only 26 but had begun offending at just 15 years old, when he took part in a gas station robbery and shot at police during the getaway, and had already been given a lengthy jail term for that. Ten months after his release he was involved in this shocking crime, in which he subjected the victims to a “horrifying ordeal”.

Speaking directly to Wright, Justice Chapple said, “You have not shown one jot of remorse… and I doubt you care about anyone but yourself.”

The judge said there was a need to protect the public, punish the offender and impose a sentence, given what he called Wright’s obsession with guns, that would act as a deterrent to others. He also raised his concerns that the conviction this week for possession of so much ammunition and the vest pointed to an involvement by Wright with organised crime.

The judge added that there was no doubt Wright continues to pose a danger and risk to the wider community which, coupled with the list of very serious crimes he was convicted of this week and his criminal history, justified the life term. The indeterminate sentence means that Wright will serve 18 years before he gets the chance to convince the parole board that he no longer poses that danger.

Indeterminate sentences for those not committing murder remain controversial in the UK, where they have been used more frequently as a result of the inequities that can emerge from one offender to another for similar crimes.

Wright is only the second Caymanian to face such a sentence. The first was given to Jeffery Barnes, a serial rapist who is now serving a 35 year tariff, which was upheld last year by the appeal court.

Security at the court was beefed up even more than usual on Friday as the sentencing judgment was delivered for Wright. The authorities believe he poses a serious risk as a result of threats he has made to prison and police officers as well as the previous incident in which he fired at officers in the wake of the Bodden Town gas station robbery.

There were five armed officers inside the courtroom and several more around the building. Wright was also flanked by around ten police and prison officers, some of whom were in the dock with him as the sentence was delivered.