Hawksbill turtle killed by fishing line

Department of Environment fishing line disposal drop-off

(CNS): Local divers found a dead hawksbill turtle off the coast of Lighthouse Point on 30 December, the Department of Environment has said. It was found at a depth of about 80 feet with its left front flipper wrapped in fishing line. Hawksbills, which are critically endangered, lay very few nests on our shores and the loss of this turtle is another blow to conservation efforts.

“Lost or discarded fishing line poses a major threat to all sea turtles, especially juveniles, the DoE said in a social media post. “It can entangle them and cut into their skin. The line is virtually impossible to see underwater.”

Urging people to use one of the dozens of fishing line recycling bins provided by the DoE, which are in place at boat launching ramps and some local dive shops, the department said line should not be discarded in the sea or on the beach.

Over the last few years the DoE has shipped hundreds of pounds of line to the US for recycling, but every year turtles are still killed or injured by discarded line. Fishing line can take as long as 600 years to degrade and is a significant threat not just to turtle but other marine life and coastal birds.