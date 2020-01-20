Gov’t presses on to meet CFATF requirements

Attendees at the training session

(CNS): Alongside the raft of legislation government has drafted to address the gaps in Cayman’s regime for combating financial crime identified in a report last year, it is continuing with an intensive training programme for all stakeholders. Trainers for the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) visited earlier this month to guide supervisors here through what they need to be doing to meet the recommendations made in the peer review.

While Cayman insists its offshore sector is extremely well regulated, there are still vulnerabilities there and across other previously unregulated sectors.

Glenda Leben, Supervision Advisor for CFATF, led the session organised by Cayman’s Anti-Money Laundering Unit (AMLU), which was created last year to deal with these shortcomings and ensure that Cayman is not blacklisted as global standards continue to change and demands on transparency increase. Leben has extensive experience in financial services and regulatory compliance, including AML/CFT. She is also a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist.

She explained the key definitions of money laundering, terrorist financing, proliferation financing, the role of CFATF and the forty recommendations made for Cayman to improve the regime and the outcomes it wants to see. One of the main points is the role of supervisors in the financial and other relevant sectors here to combat global financial crime that could be happening in this jurisdiction

“Immediate Outcome 3 requires supervisors to appropriately supervise, monitor and regulate financial services and DNFBPs – designated non-financial businesses and professions – for their compliance with AML/CFT requirements. And this compliance is to be in line with their respective risk profiles,” Leben said, according to a release from the financial service ministry.

DNFBPs include lawyers, accountants, realtors, dealers in precious metals and stones, and trust and company service providers.

Cayman’s AML/CFT regime is headed by Attorney General Samuel Bulgin, who told those who took part that supervisors’ roles in the global fight against these financial crimes cannot be overstated.

“The supervisor is the preventative axis in this entire endeavour, hence the importance and timeliness of this training,” he said during his opening remarks for the sessions, as he encouraged supervisors here to collaborate on their compliance efforts.

The UK and Canada funded the training, which was one of many sessions, seminars and workshops government agencies are hosting to meet the 40 recommendations from CFATF.

The session was attended by anti-money laundering staff from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority as well as representatives from the Cayman Attorneys Regulatory Authority, Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants, Department of Commerce and Investment, Registrar of Companies, and AMLU.