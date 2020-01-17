Ex election boss to chair port board

Kearney Gomez

(CNS): Kearney Gomez, a former chief office and elections supervisor, has been appointed as the chairman of the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands (PACI) for the next four years, officials have now confirmed. Gomez was appointed from 2 January, according to a release from government, though it was not issued, formally announcing the appointment, until Friday 17 January, after a week or more of rumours that he was taking over the board during a particularly controversial time for the authority.

The chairman’s seat has been vacant since the retirement of the former chair, Errol Bush, who stepped down in June last year.

Meanwhile, there are still a number of key posts unoccupied at the authority, including chief financial officer and director. Joseph Woods, the current acting director of PACI, has said he is unable to comment on mounting speculation that the current planning director, Haroon Pandohie, has been appointed to that job. Government has failed to confirm whether or not that post has been filled, although unofficial sources claim that Pandohie was offered the position last year.

In his long career as a civil servant Gomez oversaw several major public projects, including the Port Container Terminal, and played a part in the creation of Cayman’s marine parks. Both are particularly notable as Gomez will be at the helm of the board as government attempts to steer through the controversial cruise berthing proposal, which includes an enhancement to the cargo dock that will destroy significant parts of the George Town marine park and threaten many acres of coral reef that the marine parks were created to protect.

In a government release about his appointment, Gomez made no mention of the controversial project.

“Optimizing the efficiency of our country’s trade, freight and supply chain is particularly important, especially as we are seeing rapid growth in freight and population,” he said. “Having dedicated much of my life and career to the growth and development of the Cayman Islands, I look forward to working with the board, staff and port partners to deliver safe, efficient and customer focused operations while contributing to the economic development of our Islands.”

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell also failed to mention the contentious proposal as he welcomed Gomez’ appointment. “Having served for over four decades in government service, his experience and knowledge will bring invaluable insight and leadership to our Port operations and its future strategic direction,” Kirkconnell said. “Mr Gomez has chaired many board meetings of both the Port Authority and the Water Authority in the past and is ideally suited to serve as chairman on an ongoing basis.”

Gomez retired six years ago after more than 40 years in the civil service, having started in what became the Lands and Survey Department. In 1980 he moved to what was then Agriculture, Lands and Natural Resources. Working is way through the ranks, he became principal secretary and was also appointed as supervisor of elections.